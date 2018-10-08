Andy Reid: GM Brett Veach is shopping to bolster Chiefs linebacker depth
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach starting looking for available players to bolster the linebacker position for head coach Andy Reid, after injuries in that position during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid caught a break in Friday's October 5, 2018 practice, with no rain falling until the end. Reid feels the team practiced enough in the rain during training camp for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks the team can score points with both sides of the ball, after the teams 30-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday October 7, 2018.
CB Orlando Scandrick had plenty of praise for the Chiefs' defense after the unit held Jacksonville to 14 points in Sunday's win. Scandrick had one of the Chiefs' five turnovers, grabbing an interception in the end zone with four seconds left.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spreads the compliments around after the team scored from both sides of the ball in 30-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday October 7, 2018 in Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs CB Steven Nelson speaks with reporters about his first career interception, and the defensive performance in a 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7, 2018.