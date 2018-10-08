Andy Reid: Injuries could force Chiefs into market for outside linebacker

The Chiefs could be in the market for an outside linebacker.

Justin Houston didn’t finish Sunday’s 30-14 victory over Jacksonville with a hamstring strain. Dee Ford was tossed from the game after committing a taunting penalty — he earlier had been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct — but also missed snaps during the game and has been limited in practice with a groin injury.

The Chiefs finished Sunday’s game with second-year pro Tanoh Kpassagnon and rookie Breeland Speaks manning the outside linebacker spots and there are no players behind them on the depth chart.

Andy Reid said at his weekly news conference on Monday that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is exploring roster possibilities.

“Brett is dealing with all that right now,” Reid said. “I don’t have an answer for you but he’s looking at some different options and juggling all that today. He started on it last night.

“I can’t tell you what the answers are.”

The Chiefs, 5-0, visit the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Chiefs finished the Jacksonville game without several defensive starters. Safety was another position that took a hit, with Eric Murray suffering an ankle sprain and rookie Armani Watts with a groin injury. Neither finished the game.





Jordan Lucas, acquired by the Chiefs from the Dolphins just before the season, got his most extensive playing time at safety with 56 defensive snaps and returned his first career interception 49 yards.

But the Chiefs don’t have the same depth at outside linebacker, and that’s why Veach is working the phones.

“He’s always going to try and stay one step ahead of it,” Reid said. “He’s working off what we’re getting medically.”

As for Kpassagnon and Speaks, Reid was happy with their performance.

“Speaks was about two inches away from two sacks, he’s getting better,” Reid said. “Tanoh keeps improving and improving. He kind of tweaked his ankle a little early, but he pushed through a did a nice job.”

