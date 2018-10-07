Two interceptions? OK, so maybe Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is human. But still ...

It took until the fifth game this season for Patrick Mahomes to throw his first interception, and then he threw a second. Mahomes also went without a touchdown pass for the first time this year.

Sunday also marked the Chiefs’ quarterback’s lowest career passer-rating game, even below that of his first NFL start at Denver in 2017.

So why was Mahomes smiling Sunday as he walked off the field Sunday?

The Chiefs had just defeated Jacksonville Jaguars, the team with arguable the NFL’s top defense, 30-14 at soggy Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes didn’t pass for a score, but his 4-yard touchdown run opened the game’s scoring, and he eclipsed 300 passing yards for the fourth straight time, matching a club record.

He was the first quarterback to pass for at least 300 yards on the Jaguars in 15 games, dating to last season.

For the day, Mahomes completed 22 of 38 passes for 313 yards with a passer rating of 62.7, establishing a new baseline after his 76.4-rating game against the Broncos in 2017.

What Andy Reid liked best about Mahomes’ effort was how he reacted after throwing the first interception. It occurred midway through the second quarter, on his 21st attempt of the game and 159th of the season.





The Chiefs got the ball back one play later on a sack and strip by Dee Ford and recovery by Breeland Speaks. Harrison Butker kicked a field goal.

“How is he going to react (after) throwing an interception?” Reid said. “It didn’t even faze him. He just kept going and firing and made some big plays.”

The first pick was an overthrow. Mahomes was attempting to hit Tyreek Hill in the deep middle, overshot the target. Standing behind the play for the pick was safety Tashaun Gipson, who saluted the Arrowhead Stadium crowed with a chop gesture.

“Tyreek curled it in perfect,” Mahomes said. “I tried to throw it in time. I kind of over-strided, tried to throw it too hard and sailed it. But those things happen.”

Not to Mahomes, not this season ... until now.

On the second pick, Mahomes threw a pass he shouldn’t have. Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs faced a third-and-2 from the Jags’ 41. After a play-fake, Mahomes was under pressure, wheeled around and quickly set his feet to throw a dart intended for Demarcus Robinson.

Mahomes never saw cornerback A.J. Bouye, who stepped in front of Robinson for the interception.

But on a day when Mahomes turned it over twice, the Chiefs defense came up with five takeaways, including four interceptions. That’s why Mahomes was smiling.

“There was just a lot of confidence building that the defense can step up like that and win games,” Mahomes said. “I kind of just showed the world. ... It shows that we can win in every phase of the game.”

And it doesn’t necessarily take a left-handed pass, as it did in Denver last week. Or a mad scramble, like it did against the San Francisco 49ers before that. Or six touchdown passes, which it did in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Sunday proved Mahomes didn’t have to produce a jaw-dropping moment to give the Chiefs a triumph. He can be just very good against a terrific defense. The Jaguars had allowed an NFL-fewest eight passing plays of 20 or more yards before Saturday. Mahomes and his targets had four on Sunday.

In what has become a common practice, Mahomes spread the wealth. Nine different players caught passes, led by Sammy Watkins with six and Travis Kelce with five for 100 yards.

“He spread the ball around and I thought it did a heck of a job today,” Reid said.