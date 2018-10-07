Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, LB Dee Ford active for Jaguars game

Though wide receiver Sammy Watkins, linebacker Dee Ford and safety Armani Watts were listed as questionable on the final injury report, all three are active for the Chiefs’ noon game against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Watkins missed most of the Monday night game with a hamstring strain suffered in the first half, while Ford appeared to re-aggravate a groin strain in the same game. Both were limited participants in practice all week.
Watts first appeared on the injury report Thursday with a groin injury, but he practiced fully every day.
While that trio is active, safety Eric Berry (heel) is inactive for the fifth straight game. He hasn’t practiced since Aug. 11 in St. Joseph.
Rookie cornerback Tremon Smith is inactive for a second straight game, the Chiefs giving the nod to fellow rookie Charvarius Ward in his place.
Defensive back Josh Shaw, who joined the team on Tuesday, is also inactive.
For the Jaguars, the most notable inactives are cornerback DJ Hayden (toe) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), both who were ruled out by coach Doug Marrone earlier this week.
Chiefs inactives
S Eric Berry
DB Josh Shaw
RB Darrel Williams
CB Tremon Smith
OL Austin Reiter
OL Kahlil McKenzie
DL Justin Hamilton
Jaguars inactives
RB Leonard Fournette
CB DJ Hayden
CB Tre Herndon
DT Eli Ankou
OL Chris Reed
OL Will Richardson Jr.
DE Dawuane Smoot
