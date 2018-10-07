Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins stiff arms San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in the second half during Sunday’s football game on September 23, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins stiff arms San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in the second half during Sunday’s football game on September 23, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, LB Dee Ford active for Jaguars game

By Brooke Pryor

October 07, 2018 11:06 AM

Though wide receiver Sammy Watkins, linebacker Dee Ford and safety Armani Watts were listed as questionable on the final injury report, all three are active for the Chiefs’ noon game against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Watkins missed most of the Monday night game with a hamstring strain suffered in the first half, while Ford appeared to re-aggravate a groin strain in the same game. Both were limited participants in practice all week.

Watts first appeared on the injury report Thursday with a groin injury, but he practiced fully every day.

While that trio is active, safety Eric Berry (heel) is inactive for the fifth straight game. He hasn’t practiced since Aug. 11 in St. Joseph.

Rookie cornerback Tremon Smith is inactive for a second straight game, the Chiefs giving the nod to fellow rookie Charvarius Ward in his place.

Defensive back Josh Shaw, who joined the team on Tuesday, is also inactive.

For the Jaguars, the most notable inactives are cornerback DJ Hayden (toe) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), both who were ruled out by coach Doug Marrone earlier this week.

Chiefs inactives

S Eric Berry

DB Josh Shaw

RB Darrel Williams

CB Tremon Smith

OL Austin Reiter

OL Kahlil McKenzie

DL Justin Hamilton

Jaguars inactives

RB Leonard Fournette

CB DJ Hayden

CB Tre Herndon

DT Eli Ankou

OL Chris Reed

OL Will Richardson Jr.

DE Dawuane Smoot

