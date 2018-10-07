Chiefs 20, Jaguars 0: Observations from halftime at Arrowhead

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday afternoon’s game as the league’s best defensive team, but at halftime, they trailed the Chiefs 20-0 at Arrowhead Stadium thanks to a well-rounded performance by the home team.

This is what I saw in the opening quarters, where the Chiefs entered halftime leading 20-0.

1. Slingin’ in the Rain

The rainy afternoon didn’t keep Patrick Mahomes from showing off his arm. As the rain tapered off, Mahomes hit Sammy Watkins for a 33-yard pass early in the second quarter. It eventually set up a 22-yard field goal. When the rain was still falling steadily in the first quarter, Mahomes hit five different receivers en route to his four-yard touchdown run. Mahomes completed 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards in the first half but didn’t have a touchdown throw.

2. Watt a play

Fresh off his big sack against Denver on Monday night, Armani Watts’ made a touchdown-saving play in the second quarter. On fourth-and-1 from the 4, Blake Bortles tried to hit Austin Seferian-Jenkins at the goal line. But Watts was there, tackling Seferian-Jenkins as both went for the ball. The play kept the Jaguars off the scoreboard and gave the Chiefs the ball on downs.

Watts’ sack wasn’t the only major defensive play of the half for the Chiefs. Chris Jones intercepted Blake Bortles with 1:49 until halftime, just reaching up and snagging Bortles’ pass for his second career pick. Jones ran it into the end zone to complete the play, giving the Chiefs their first defensive score of the season.

Then, Steven Nelson grabbed his first career interception, diving to grab Bortles’ pass in the end zone. He celebrated with a tip drill with the Chiefs’ defensive players in the end zone before spiking the ball.

3. Houston, we might have a problem

Linebacker Justin Houston appeared to get injured on the Chiefs’ fourth down stop, limping off the field after that play. He has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. Fellow linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon is also questionable to return with an ankle injury.

4. All good things must end

It happened. Mahomes finally threw an interception. As he targeted Tyreek Hill over the middle with 4:21 to go in the second quarter, Mahomes overthrew his receiver. The ball was caught by Tashuan Gipson and returned eight yards. Mahomes attempted 158 passes before throwing his first pick on pass attempt No. 159.

5. Fiery Ford

Dee Ford continues to have a stand-out contract season. Immediately after Mahomes’ turnover, Ford strip-sacked Bortles, and rookie Breeland Speaks pounced on the loose ball for his first career fumble recovery. Before that, Ford had quarterback hurry. Ford got plenty of pressure on Bortles throughout the first half and leads the team with five tackles at the break.

Ford might’ve been a little too fiery though, because he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag for shoving a Jags player.