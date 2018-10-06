Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt fined for lowering helmet during Monday win at Denver

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt lost nearly three-quarters of a game check for what NFL officials deemed unnecessary roughness in KC’s Monday night win at Denver.

Hunt, who earns about $36,000 per game, according to Over The Cap, was fined $26,739 for lowering his helmet and initiating contact with a Broncos defender as he battled to pick up yards after a catch.

The NFL fined Kareem Hunt nearly $27,000 (his average game check is about $36,000) for lowering his head to initiate contact on this play. pic.twitter.com/VxKmESBPiI — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) October 6, 2018

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron later determined that Hunt should’ve been flagged on the play. The explanation is at 1:36 of the NFL’s officiating video.

Hunt had 19 carries for 121 yards and a rushing touchdown along with three receptions for 54 yards.