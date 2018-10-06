Rain, or no rain, Andy Reid and Chiefs prepare for Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid caught a break in Friday's October 5, 2018 practice, with no rain falling until the end. Reid feels the team practiced enough in the rain during training camp for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid caught a break in Friday's October 5, 2018 practice, with no rain falling until the end. Reid feels the team practiced enough in the rain during training camp for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt fined for lowering helmet during Monday win at Denver

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

October 06, 2018 05:54 PM

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt lost nearly three-quarters of a game check for what NFL officials deemed unnecessary roughness in KC’s Monday night win at Denver.

Hunt, who earns about $36,000 per game, according to Over The Cap, was fined $26,739 for lowering his helmet and initiating contact with a Broncos defender as he battled to pick up yards after a catch.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron later determined that Hunt should’ve been flagged on the play. The explanation is at 1:36 of the NFL’s officiating video.

Hunt had 19 carries for 121 yards and a rushing touchdown along with three receptions for 54 yards.

