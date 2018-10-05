LB Reggie Ragland’s fix for the Chiefs’ sickly run defense: ‘Be grown’

Standing in the sticky heat of training camp at St. Joseph two months ago, inside linebacker Reggie Ragland vowed to stop the run.

He was firm and he was certain. No matter what, the Chiefs, who allowed 1,890 rushing yards last season, were going to be impenetrable this season — he guaranteed it.

On Monday night in Denver, that supposedly impregnable wall was porous. The Chiefs’ defense allowed 8.5 yards per carry in the first half and 7.2 overall in the win.

In the first four weeks of the season, the Chiefs have allowed teams to average 123.3 rushing yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry — the worst in the NFL.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But to Ragland, that’s all in the past.

“The first four games are over,” he said Friday. “It’s time to play. That’s the way we’re feeling right now. We don’t care if nobody thinks we’re good or not. We’ve got each other in here — forget everybody else.”

The fix, he said, was relatively simple, a laundry list of things defensive players should be doing from Day 1.

“Be grown,” Ragland said. “Play the blocks. Get off blocks. Make tackles. Point blank, simple. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

With Jacksonville coming into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon — a day that’s forecast to be very rainy — those fixes will need to be implemented quickly.

Though the Jaguars, who’ve averaged 4.3 yards per carry this season, won’t have Leonard Fournette (hamstring), running back T.J. Yeldon is just as dangerous.

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid caught a break in Friday's October 5, 2018 practice, with no rain falling until the end. Reid feels the team practiced enough in the rain during training camp for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Teammates with him at Alabama, Ragland has a pretty good idea about the damage Yeldon can do. Yeldon is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 51.2 rushing yards per game. He’s also had 14 receptions for 125 yards this season, averaging 31.2 receiving yards per game.

“He can do it all,” Ragland said. “He’s one of those backs, he’s been hurt the last couple of years, but he still can do it all.

“Everybody doesn’t talk about him as much and that’s good. He’s under the radar. That’s how TJ has always been. Then all of a sudden he just breaks out. TJ is still a good back. I’m worried about it. So we’ve got to make tackles in open space; everybody’s got to run to the ball, got to play good defense.”

One of the biggest critiques of the Chiefs’ defense is an inability to finish tackles. Against Denver, rookie Royce Freeman bullied his way into the end zone, shaking off three tackles on his way in.

“We had three runs in that game where the ball is stopped on or behind the line of scrimmage and resulted in plus-10 runs,” defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “Those are really, those are big runs.”

That can’t happen against the Jaguars, a team that thrives in picking up yards after catch. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook is fifth in the AFC with 185 yards after catch, and Yeldon ranks 16th in the division.

“Got to wrap up,” Ragland said. “Point blank, period. We’ve got to wrap up.”

So far, Ragland hasn’t delivered on his promise to stop the run. But he’s not ready to call it a failure.

“The season ain’t over yet,” he said. “Everybody complaining about the first four games. Them games are over. Still gotta play ball. The first quarter is over. That’s how we’re thinking.”