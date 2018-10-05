How many lefty passes will Patrick Mahomes throw this week, and other Chiefs questions

The Chiefs are back in town. Unfortunately, the forecast isn’t great for tailgating. According to local weather stations, there’s a 100 percent chance of rain. Gross.

But if the home opener was any indication, I know y’all will find a way to push through the muck for a good time Sunday morning. This week, the AFC’s lone undefeated team will take on Jacksonville in its toughest matchup yet. And after playing the Jaguars, the Chiefs will face the Patriots next Sunday night.

But the Chiefs aren’t overlooking the Jags, and neither should you. Here’s what was on your mind this week:

How many left-handed completions will Patrick Mahomes have this game? — David Dishman (@Dishman5) October 3, 2018

Fewer than last week.

If you could only choose one to be on the Chiefs next year, is it Dee Ford or Justin Houston? — Phil Scovill (@PhootballFill) October 4, 2018

That’s a tough one. I’m going Dee Ford, even though he continues to have injury concerns. I think he’s been playing more consistently than Justin Houston, and as long as he stays healthy, I think that will continue to be the case. I think both will be good this year, but next year, Houston will be another year older and he comes with a huge price tag. Ford is younger and has more upside. He’ll also be getting an new contract next year, so he might end up costing the Chiefs a fair amount, too.

Will Jalen Ramsey press Tyreek Hill? — iSaac (@isaacdebyallz) October 3, 2018

We can only hope.

You know when Eric Berry is playing!?!? Do Tell!! — Josh__Ferguson (@Josh__Ferguson) October 3, 2018

Yes, I hold the secret to Eric Berry’s return date. I’ll reveal it when I’m good and ready.

Does the Jags not having Fournette this Sunday mean Chiefs get a breather, or is this game more about matching up against their defense? — Kami Darnell (@KamiDarnell) October 3, 2018

Not having to go against Fournette definitely helps the Chiefs, but they’ll still have to contend with TJ Yeldon. And I’d expect the Jags to go to him a lot considering that there’s a 100 percent chance of rain Sunday. But you’re right, the marquee matchup on Sunday is the Jags’ defense vs. Chiefs’ offense. The Chiefs will also likely have to lean on the run game (hello, Kareem Hunt). Not much has been able to slow KC’s offense, but the rain — and Jalen Ramsey — might have something to say about that.

Just your opinion... you see Berry coming back? If so when? Any thoughts on Veach Acquiring say, Landon Collins or Clinton-Dix? — Tanner Beavers (@TannerBeavers) October 3, 2018

Not sure about Eric Berry. My best guess is that maybe we’ll see him against the Bengals. But who knows. As far as picking up Landon Collins or Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, I think Collins is more likely than Clinton-Dix. Collins is young and has a relatively cheap contract, only $1.95 million in 2018, compared to some of the other options. Meanwhile, Clinton-Dix is would cost nearly $6 million this year. That’s probably more than Brett Veach wants to spend, not to mention he’d have to give up more to get him.

can u get/give a progress update on Ward and McKenzie — Phil Hanf (@Hanfster1) October 3, 2018

Haven’t heard anything about Kahlil McKenzie, but Charvarius Ward is coming along nicely. He was active for the first time against the Broncos and played well on special teams. Special Teams coordinator Dave Toub said Ward had three special teams tackles and was the point production player Monday night.

Were the Chiefs interested in Eric Reid? — Michael Wu (@mikewu43) October 3, 2018

Not that I’ve heard. They were interested in Earl Thomas, but obviously that’s not happening now with Thomas’ season-ending injury.

As always, still worried about those camp INTs? — James (@jc333333333) October 3, 2018

I was never worried about them, and I think those interceptions have actually helped Patrick Mahomes in the regular season. He tested the limits of the offense in training camp, and now he knows what works and what doesn’t work. Of course, he’ll throw an interception at some point this season, but he’s had a great start to the season.

How many chicken places in Kansas City have you tried so far? — Garron Abernathy (@myownperson44) October 5, 2018

None, so I guess I’m doing something wrong. Give me a list of the best, and I’ll check them out!