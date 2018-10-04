In this week’s Chiefs episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast, The Star’s Brooke Pryor, Lynn Worthy, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregoian and Blair Kerkhoff discuss Patrick Mahomes’ voice, his start to the season, the inside linebackers and what will happen Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the 4-0 Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs
New Chiefs podcast: Mahomes’ voice, inside linebackers and Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars
October 04, 2018 06:50 PM
