Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey claps back at Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Jalen Ramsey is an elite cornerback. He’s also an elite trash talker.

And going into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, Ramsey didn’t pass up an opportunity to take a jab at wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Thursday afternoon.

A day earlier, Hill talked about Ramsey and the upcoming matchup between the two.

“He thinks high of himself,” Hill said in the Chiefs’ locker room Wednesday. “He’s all right, I guess. I can’t wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me. He’s a great player. To get my name out there more, I need to go up against more talent like him. I’m not calling (Broncos cornerback) Chris Harris or nobody else bad, but he’s top dog right now, so I can’t wait.”

Ramsey didn’t take too well to being called just “all right.”

Jalen Ramsey responds to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill challenge. #jaguars pic.twitter.com/nJbZfVNOuL — John Reid (@JohnReid64) October 4, 2018

“I just wish he would’ve picked a side,” Ramsey told Jacksonville media Thursday. “Either I’m just all right or I’m the top dog. If I’m the top dog, but I’m just all right, then he doesn’t think that any corner in the league is good. But that’s not good.”

He didn’t stop there.

“I don’t like how whoever has made it a matchup, me against Tyreek,” Ramsey said. “He’s good for what he does for that team. He made All Pro as a return specialist. Let’s get that right. A return specialist. His rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist. Return specialist. Two years, I made All-Pro in my position, as a corner. Went to the Pro Bowl, as a corner. So It’s not a wide receiver vs. a corner matchup.”





So far this year, Hill has 23 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns. As a returner, Hill has five punt returns for 137 yards and a 91-yard TD. Not too shabby.

