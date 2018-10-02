Photo gallery: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid cheers on the team as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and running back Anthony Sherman run onto the field before the start of Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes a left handed first down pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill as Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tries to tackle Mahomes in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher, 72, blocked Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes time to throw in the first quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford sacked Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum early in the first quater during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws for yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman made yardage against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker in the first quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, 27, gets stopped by an aggressive Denver Bronco defense in the first quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver received a penalty when they grabbed the facemask of Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in the first quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fumbled the snap but recovered the ball and made short yardage on the play in the first quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to still make a little yardage after he recovered his fumbled snap in the first quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
With punter Dustin Colquitt holding, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a first quarter field goal during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was congratulated by teammates after kicking a fieldgoal in the first quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones warms up with a training mask before Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller stopped Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman on third down forcing the Broncos to punt late in the first quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp couldn’t keep a punt out of the endzone late in the first quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a hit from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller while he threw a pass for a first down in the second quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a touchdown in the second quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Orlando Scandrick could only sit and watch while Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman ran in for a touchdown in the second quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman slipped past Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens and several other Chiefs defenders on the way to a second quarter touchdown during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches practice passes running around the goalpost before Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heard a mix of cheers and jeers from the corner after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was congratulated by tight end Demetrius Harris after Mahomes ran in for a touchdown in the second quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Denver Bronco’s live mascot horse Thunder left a present on the field that had to be cleaned up after The Broncos scored against the Chiefs in the second quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Orlando Scandrick broke up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the second quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid asked for a review on pass that resulted in a first down call for the Denver Broncos during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston forced Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum to rush and pass and throw short of a first down late in the second quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Early in the third quarter Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes avoided a sack and threw for a first down to tight end Demetrius Harris during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and threw to tight end Travis Kelce for a first down in the third quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a field goal in the third quarter after the Chiefs couldn’t score on short yardage during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made yardage after catching a pass thrown by quarterback Patrick Mahomes while he was under pressure in the third quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulled in a pass for a first down just short of the goal line in the third quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t connect with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in the endzone on third down in the third quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The incompletion forced the Chiefs to settle for a field goal that tied up the game 13-13.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray, 21, intercepts a pass then celebrates with linebacker Reggie Ragland.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt scrambled for a first down in the third quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Orlando Scandrick was called for pass interference on a pass in the end zone to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the third quater during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The penalty set Denver up to score two plays later to put the Broncos up 19-13.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens attempted to stop Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay with his foot in the third quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos offensive guard Connor McGovern lifted running back Phillip Lindsay after Lindsay scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett broke up a third down pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris in the third quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws while being hit by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller in the second quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles for a second quarter touchdown during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
With Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe closing in, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to throw on third down for an incompletion in the third quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman in the second quarter during Monday’s football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scrambles for a first down in the fourth quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill gained a first down on a left-handed pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris pulled in a Patrick Mahomes pass late in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs a first down on the 12 yard line during Monday’s game against the Broncos.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe couldn’t stop Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt from smashing into the endzone to put the Chiefs ahead 27-23 late in the fourth quarter during the game Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid cheers on the team as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and running back Anthony Sherman run onto the field before the start of Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt runs into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown as tight end Travis Kelce celebrates during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is congratulated by Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris after the Chiefs win during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles after the teams 27-23 win during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is congratulated by Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum after the Chiefs won during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt stands in front of Denver Broncos fans after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is congratulated after scoring the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is congratulated after scoring the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry talks with players on the sideline in the second half during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris dives for a first down in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws to tight end Travis Kelce in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws to tight end Travis Kelce in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes adjustments at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles out of the pocket before making a first down throw to tight end Travis Kelce in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sets to throw a first down pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws across the middle to tight end Travis Kelce for a first down in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive back Bradley Roby on a first down pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Denver Broncos defensive back Darian Stewart and linebacker Bradley Chubb in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a field goal in the third inning during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray celebrates his interception with linebacker Reggie Ragland in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escapes the grasp of Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Orlando Scandrick is called for pass interference on a pass to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the end zone in the third quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens tries to slow up Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay in the third quarter with is foot during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton hauls in a punt in the third quarter during Monday’s football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware takes the handoff from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware drives through the Denver Broncos defense int he fourth quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes assigns coverage at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaves Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris behind in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt plows through the Denver Broncos defense for a first down in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill gets the first down on a left handed pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the snap before throwing a first down pass to tight end Demetrius Harris in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris catches a first down pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt takes the handoff from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif blocks Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell for running back Kareem Hunt to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt drives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt drives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Monday’s football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a touchdown in the second quarter during the game with the Broncos on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com