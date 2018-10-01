Most national experts predict Chiefs will win Monday night in Denver

For the second straight week, the Chiefs are a heavy favorite in their game. Ahead of their home opener against the 49ers, only two of the national experts I found picked a Kansas City victory.
This week, 44 of 46 of the pundits predicted the Chiefs wold knock off the Broncos on “Monday Night Football” and improve to 4-0 on the season.
Here are those picks and in some instances an excerpt of what was written about the game, which kicks off at 7:15 p.m.
Elliot Harrison NFL.com forecast a 30-25 Chiefs victory.
“(Broncos quarterback) Case Keenum has not shown the ability to keep up if the Chiefs’ track team — er, offense — gets going early,” Harrison wrote. “He hasn’t been awful, but by and large, the Broncos’ offense has been off-kilter. This week, Denver must utilize all of its running backs and rack up 30-plus carries to slow this game down, or else Kansas City’s electric attack might put the game out of reach.”
All but one of ESPN’s 10 experts predicted a Chiefs victory. The one contrarian? Molly Qerim. Picking the Chiefs were Matt Bowen, Dan Graziano, Mike Golic, Trey Wingo, Mike Clay, Mina Kimes, Louis Riddick, Kevin Seifert and Seth Wickersham.
Seven of the eight CBS Sports experts went with the Chiefs: Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Jamey Eisenberg, John Breech and Dave Richard. Pete Prisco, however, picked the Broncos to win 28-27.
“Patrick Mahomes has been on fire, while the Denver defense hasn’t played up to expectations yet,” Prisco wrote. “I think that changes here.”
All eight of the Pro Football Focus writers picked the Chiefs to win.
The seven Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers picked Kansas City to knock off Denver: Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Bette Marston, Mark Mravic and Jenny Vrentas.
All five of USA Today’s experts (Nate Davis, Jarrett Bell, Mike Jones, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz and Lorenzo Reyes) predicted a Chiefs victory.
The seven SB Nation writers all went with the Chiefs as well. They are: Ryan Van Bibber, Geoff Schwartz, Adam Stites, Stephen White, Charles McDonald, Christian D’Andrea and RJ Ochoa.
Comments