Chiefs Twitter Q&A: Let’s cut right to it. Will Eric Berry play this year?

Whew, y’all brought the heat this week with the questions, and I love it. We’ve got a weird week with the Chiefs playing the Broncos on Monday night, so rather than running this weekly feature later in the week, I got a jump on your questions during the Chiefs two off days.

Fun fact for today: After Monday night, Patrick Mahomes will have started more regular-seasons NFL games at Mile High Stadium than he’s started at Arrowhead. Crazy, right?

On that note, let’s hop into these questions.

Any chance they actually make a defensive upgrade with either Earl Thomas or Bashaud Breeland? — Jordan Korphage (@jordan_korphage) September 25, 2018

When you asked this question, the answer was probably not Bashaud Breeland. Now that Green Bay’s signed him, definitely not Breeland. Earl Thomas is still a possibility, but his price will be high. The Chiefs have the cap space to add him, but Seattle already turned down a second round pick for him during training camp. That being said, we’re deeper into the season and Thomas isn’t giving Seattle anything right now. The Seahawks might be willing to unload Thomas for a cheaper price at this point, and the Chiefs are certainly in the market for safety help. In a perfect world, Thomas would be the free safety, playing a center-fielder role, while a healthy Eric Berry would line up closer to the box. It’s a dream scenario, but I don’t know how likely we are going to see that if Thomas’ price doesn’t come down.

Are the slow downs in the 2nd half Reid taking his foot off the gas and being content, or purposely holding back parts of the playbook to avoid that mid season offensive slump we’ve seen in recent seasons when defenses seemingly ‘catch up’ — Ryan Bray (@justcallmebray) September 25, 2018

Reid doesn’t seem like the kind of coach who would purposefully take his foot off the gas in the second half. Especially not with a defense that gives up so many points. I think other teams are making good halftime adjustments and I also think that there’s something to holding some of the playbook back. Reid isn’t going to show all of his tricks every week.

How much better is the chiefs offense than la rams offense? Obviously better team overall, but as they are favorites to win super bowl- would our offense be able to outpace their offense? Obviously they have a way better defense. — Caroline Nick (@cnick42) September 25, 2018

Let’s look at some numbers:

Patrick Mahomes: 13 TD, 896 yards, 137.4 rating

Jared Goff: 6 TD, 941 yards, 111.0 rating

3-and-out percentage

Chiefs: 25 percent (tied for third-best in league)

Rams: 6.9 percent (NFL-best)

The Chiefs rank No. 4 yards per game with 1195 and 398 per game. The Rams, however, put up an average of 439.3 yards per game. The Rams have a balanced offense, involving receivers Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods as much as running back Todd Gurley. In my opinion, the Rams’ usage of Gurley is what makes their offense a little bit better than the Chiefs so far. Gurley has 255 rushing yards and four rushing TDs and more than 100 receiving yards this season. Kareem Hunt has been solid through three games, but the Rams offense just looks a little bit better.

Over under 50 percent Eric berry wont play this year? — Joey (@jLu913) September 25, 2018

Honestly, I’m right on the 50 percent mark. The longer we go without seeing him practice, the more likely it feels that we don’t see him play. It’s a long season though, and anything could happen.

Why is @Passinyo not seeing more snaps? Is Bob Sutton afraid of success? — Clint (@ClintMcKenzie1) September 25, 2018

We asked Andy Reid about that on Monday and he said that the Tanoh Kpassagnon is getting as many snaps as Breeland Speaks. And Reid is mostly right. Speaks played six snaps, while Kpassagnon played six against the 49ers. If Dee Ford’s groin injury lingers, I think Speaks ends up being the next man up because he’s taken more snaps overall. It seems like Speaks is getting more emphasis this season because he was last year’s highest draft pick and they’re prioritizing his development.

are the Chiefs going to travel to Denver early? Studies have shown that two days at altitude is significantly better for athletic performance than one, three is better than two, etc. — Austin (@horsepire) September 25, 2018

Not as far as I know. They have practice in KC on Saturday and are expected to leave for Denver on Sunday.

Will Patty Mahomes throw for 95 touchdowns? — David Dishman (@Dishman5) September 25, 2018

I’d take the under on that one.

How close are we to seeing Eric Berry? — Joe (@Joe23359872) September 26, 2018

Not a clue.

When’s the defense gonna show up? — JD&NIKKI (@DakotaB58599254) September 26, 2018

Maybe about the time Eric Berry gets back on the field. But in all seriousness, the defense looks like it’s getting better, but the biggest issue is linebacker play. The inside linebackers haven’t been great in coverage. That’s something that definitely needs to improve.

I’m interested in seeing Denver being the first defense to face Mahomes twice. Should we be worried about that? — Jason Collinsworth (@jc_playmakerWNY) September 25, 2018

Worried might be too strong an emotion here. I’d be more concerned if the Broncos defense didn’t just have a meltdown against the Ravens. Granted, they were short a couple of defensive backs, but afterward, Chris Harris Jr. said the secondary, “isn’t tricking anybody right now.” And he later said the secondary was stagnant. Joe Flacco also said that the key to beating the Broncos is just to throw the ball 55 times a game. If you’re Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, those words are an invitation to let it fly Monday night.

Is Kareem Hunt going to be the weapon of choice against Denver? He has shined during Primetime games.... — Jeff Coleman (@jcolemanfishing) September 25, 2018

I tend to think Andy Reid will lean on the passing game against Denver this time because of all the issues I just mentioned in the secondary.

Why are we not seeing more Dorian O’Daniel? — Paul Pflumm (@ppflumm) September 25, 2018

O’Daniel is buried in the depth chart behind Anthony Hitchens and Terrance Smith, two guys who are playing well — especially Hitchens. The thought has always been that O’Daniel will have the most impact on special teams. He played half of the special teams snaps against the 49ers.

Thoughts on if the Chiefs intend to sign Fuller long term? — Jonathan Brunkhorst (@KCRoyalsFan13_) September 25, 2018

Fuller’s been a bright spot of a maligned secondary, and I think it would be a smart move to sign him to a longterm deal. He’s a young guy, and GM Brett Veach has shown that he likes to build his team around young, talented players.

Can you update any progress on the rookie defenders thus far? — Zac (@PowercatZac) September 25, 2018

DT Derrick Nnadi is definitely the most effective rookie. Against the 49ers, Nnadi played 26 percent of the defensive snaps. Armani Watts and Breeland Speaks are getting a little playing time, but neither one looks particularly effective. If I had to pick between the two, I’d give the edge to Watts. Tremon Smith hasn’t gotten much playing time, and Ben Neimann has been hampered by a lingering hamstring injury.

Should we be concerned about Pat Mahomes taking a few hits like he did on Sunday? — kcklo63 (@kcklo63) September 25, 2018

If he continues to take hits, that would certainly be concerning. Mahomes keeps everything going in this offense, and the Chiefs need to protect him as much as possible. Mahomes’ health will be the difference in making the playoffs and making a deep run in them.

will Chiefs look to add DL/push rush depth before trade deadline? — Andrew Shepard (@The_Shep_) September 25, 2018

If the Chiefs make any moves before trade deadline, I think it’ll be in other areas besides the DL/pass rush.