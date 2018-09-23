Another big day for Chiefs wide receivers, and one gets added to statistics fraternity

The Chiefs locker room at Arrowhead Stadium is separated by position groups, and the first players to see reporters file in are the wide receivers.
After the Chiefs’ 38-27 victory over the 49ers on Sunday, the wideouts pushed one of their own front and center.
“This is the guy,” Tyreek Hill said.
“Interview him,” Demarcus Robinson said.
Their target? Marcus Kemp.
On a day when the offense hummed once again and the wide receivers remained busy, Kemp earned his first NFL offensive statistic. He had a reception, a catch-and-run that produced seven yards on the first possession of the second half.
“In the huddle, I heard the call and the play was coming to my side,” Kemp said. “This was my opportunity. I was ready to go. It feels awesome.”
The wide receivers have played a major role in the Chiefs’ 3-0 start. Tyreek Hill remains the team’s top deep threat and made a leaping 42-yard reception on Sunday.
Sammy Watkins scored his first touchdown as a member of the Chiefs, a 12-yard tackle-breaking dash to the end zone that completed the Chiefs’ remarkable first half: five touchdowns on five possessions.
Chris Conley added his second touchdown reception of the season, catching a Patrick Mahomes fastball off a scramble.
“These guys I have at the receiver position can really get open,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard for teams to have to play every single one of them. I know if I get through my reads, they’ll be someone open.”
Add the touchdowns in earlier games by Robinson and De’Anthony Thomas and five of the six wide receivers have found the end zone. With Kemp’s catch all of them have receptions.
“He works so hard in practice, helps us during the week, helping scout the (defensive backs),” Watkins said. “He helps us keep our legs fresh.”
The Chiefs ended the preseason with several wide receiver candidates. Kemp was kept because of his special-teams ability.
The second-year pro who played at Hawaii spent much of last season on the practice squad. He was activated for one regular-season game and the playoff loss to Tennessee.
His snaps at wide receiver on Sunday were his first on offense this season.
“Just awesome,” Conley said. “It’s a testament to the way he practices, the intensity he has. If someone is tired and needs to come out of the game, the next man is ready to step up. He did it today.”
After a smattering of reporters moved along, Kemp said he’d seek out the equipment manager to find the football, a souvenir from a day that made his teammates as happy as he was.
