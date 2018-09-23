Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes somehow turned a big sack into a TD pass on this play

Another week, another incredible highlight for the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
This goes in the book as a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Chris Conley in Sunday’s game against San Francisco, but that doesn’t come close to telling the whole story.
At one point, it seemed that Mahomes might be taken down for a 20-yard sack. He escaped, stumbled a bit, then found some space and threw a dart to Conley for a touchdown.
It had to be disheartening for the 49ers, while Chiefs fans were thrilled as Arrowhead Stadium roared.
Take a look:
