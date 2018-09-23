Safety Eric Berry, linebacker Ben Neimann inactive for Chiefs home opener

No surprise here: Chiefs safety Eric Berry is inactive for the third week in a row.
Berry, who hasn’t practiced since August 11, is nursing a sore heel. He was also inactive against the Chargers and the Steelers.
The rest of the Chiefs inactives mostly keeps with the list from the last two weeks. Ben Neimann (hamstring) is inactive for the second week in a row. Spencer Ware (knee), who was listed as questionable, is active.
For the 49ers, wide receiver Marqusie Goodwin (quad contusion) is active. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Chiefs inactives
S Eric Berry
RB Darrel Williams
CB Charvarius Ward
LB Ben Neimann
OL Austin Reiter
OL Kahlil McKenzie
DL Justin Hamilton
49ers inactives
S Jaquiski Tartt
RG Joshua Garnett
G Najee Toran
WR Richie James
DT Jullian Taylor
OT Shon Coleman
CB Greg Mabin
