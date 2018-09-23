Chiefs fans fill the Arrowhead parking lots for home opener

Kansas City Chiefs fans fill the parking lot for the home opener football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday September 23, 2018. Former Chiefs Larry Johnson was also tailgating with fans.
By
Kansas City Chiefs

Safety Eric Berry, linebacker Ben Neimann inactive for Chiefs home opener

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

September 23, 2018 10:41 AM

No surprise here: Chiefs safety Eric Berry is inactive for the third week in a row.

Berry, who hasn’t practiced since August 11, is nursing a sore heel. He was also inactive against the Chargers and the Steelers.

The rest of the Chiefs inactives mostly keeps with the list from the last two weeks. Ben Neimann (hamstring) is inactive for the second week in a row. Spencer Ware (knee), who was listed as questionable, is active.

For the 49ers, wide receiver Marqusie Goodwin (quad contusion) is active. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Chiefs inactives

S Eric Berry

RB Darrel Williams

CB Charvarius Ward

LB Ben Neimann

OL Austin Reiter

OL Kahlil McKenzie

DL Justin Hamilton

49ers inactives

S Jaquiski Tartt

RG Joshua Garnett

G Najee Toran

WR Richie James

DT Jullian Taylor

OT Shon Coleman

CB Greg Mabin

