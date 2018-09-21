How long can the Chiefs offense keep this up, plus other questions from fans answered

Guess what, Chiefs fans? There’s going to be football in Kansas City on Sunday. After two weeks of Taylor Swift and Royals games, the Chiefs will finally play in Arrowhead Stadium for a real, live game. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m excited to have a weekend at home. But this isn’t about me. It’s about — and your questions! Y’all had a lot of them this week, and I’m grateful for that. Keep it up!

Any sense that the team is looking for reinforcements at Cornerback? Perhaps from a free agent like Baushad Breeland or Jeremy Lane? — Spitney Poitier (@emceereach) September 20, 2018

I don’t get that sense right now. The defense hasn’t looked great, but I don’t think that means that the Chiefs are desperately searching for a corner right now. I could be wrong, but I think the fact that Arrion Springs, a good cornerback prospect, got cut from the practice squad in favor of a tight end, shows that the team feels like it needs to address other needs. Yes, Bashaud Breeland is good, but there’s a reason why no one’s signed him yet. It might be money, it might be other behind-the-scenes stuff. The Chiefs don’t need him right now, so I think they’ll keep passing on him. Jeremy Lane had the DUI arrest earlier this year and told police that he had smoked marijuana prior to his arrest. With that trouble in his recent past, I don’t think the Chiefs will take a chance on him, at least not until the corner situation gets more dire.

Will Sammie score a touchdown this week? — smithdonnie3 (@dman006) September 21, 2018

Sure. He’s on a slow build: first catch in Week 1, first 100 yards game in Week 2, touchdown in Week 3 seems like the natural progression.

Why is no one giving Kendall Fuller love? He’s shut down two stud WRs brown and Allen — Jordan Jerore (@jjerore23) September 20, 2018

I think he’s getting some love, although pretty much everyone on the team is going to be overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. But yes, Kendall Fuller is playing really well. On Pro Football Focus, he’s actually rated lower than Orlando Scandrick. Fuller has a 56.8 rating in coverage, while Scandrick is registering at a 62.5. But keeping Antonio Brown and Keenan Allen covered is no easy task, and I think he’s doing pretty well.

Which heel is hurt on Berry?

Is it the surgical repaired heel or his good one?

Players have complained about heel pain before rupturing their achilles tendon. I hope it not the good one but haven’t heard for sure. — Wade Daggett (@WadeDaggett) September 20, 2018

It’s Berry’s right heel. He tore his left Achilles during last year’s season opener, so this soreness isn’t on the same side as that injury. However, his right heel was also the one that was sore during last year’s training camp.

When do you think we could see Armani Watts and Trenton Smith play more defensive snaps? — Christopher Martin (@CleverName217) September 20, 2018

Armani Watts played 16 defensive snaps against the Steelers, which is a lot more than he did against the Chargers, when he had just three. Tremon Smith didn’t have any snaps against the Chargers, but he got five against the Steelers. So it seems like the coaching staff is starting to mix the young guys in a bit more. I think Watts is further along in his development, and I’d expect him to get more playing time — especially with Eric Berry still missing time.

Is there any concern within the coaching circles about the pass rush? 2 sacks in 2 games? I know it’s early but that won’t cut it in this league. Any talk about adding an Edge rusher? Maybe more reps for Kpass? — Mark Morin (@morinUbargain4) September 20, 2018

I don’t know about within coaching circles, but I’d say within the press box, we’ve talked about how the lack of pass rush is concerning. The Chiefs aren’t being as risky with the pressure up front and it’s created a pretty week pass rush. I’m always in favor of giving Tanoh Kpassagnon more reps. His would-be sack in Chicago was pretty impressive, and if he can do that more often, the Chiefs will be in good shape. I also think that Dee Ford is feeling healthier, and if he can replicate the pressure he’s gotten the last two weeks, the Chiefs will be better off for it. He recorded the first sack of the season against the Chargers and got a couple other hits on Philip Rivers.

What Tanoh & O'Daniel have to do to get more snaps? — The Night King (@Offroad505) September 20, 2018

Play better.

O’Daniel is also fighting for a spot in a really crowded position group behind Anthony Hitchens and Terrance Smith. Both of those guys are playing really well, so it’ll be tough for him to crack the first or second string. His best bet to get on the field now is special teams. As for KPass, I think he could end up getting more playing time as the season goes on. Justin Houston doesn’t look to be in top form, and he looks more worn down than usual. That could open the door for more playing time for Kpassagnon.

Is Berry ever gonna practice? — That Guy (@sportsfaned) September 20, 2018

He is lit-er-ally day-to-day, so eventually, you’d think he’d practice sometime soon.

Has anyone asked Reis or Mahomes about the safety? Did Mahomes have the ability to check out of the run in that scenario facing a 10-man box? — KCMO (@tosspowertrap) September 20, 2018

I don’t know that anyone asked about it, but if there’s a chance to ask about it, I’ll check into it.

Do you see the Chiefs defense stepping up this week in front of the home crowd? — Ellen Tolsma (@ellen_tolsma) September 20, 2018

Anything’s possible. I’m sure it won’t hurt to play in front of a friendly crowd, although the StubHub Center was pretty red for the Chargers game Week 1.

As an old Sooner alumni that’s lived here over 30 years, how are you enjoying KC? And have you been to @portfonda yet? — Steve Lindsey (@sapulpasteve) September 20, 2018

I love KC! I haven’t gotten a chance to go to Port Fonda yet, but I’ll add it to the list. Everyone is really welcoming here, and there are so many things to do. I’m looking forward to the offseason so I can really explore the city, but from what I’ve seen downtown, Westport and the Plaza, I love it. I’m planning to go to the City Market this weekend to see what that’s all about, too.

How long can the offensive success last? — Brody Feldmann (@BFeldo14) September 20, 2018

As long as Patrick Mahomes still has a functioning arm.

Is Eric Reid better than Eric Murray? — Brad Baker (@BakerKC1838) September 20, 2018

In my opinion, yes. He has more experience and proven success. Eric Murray isn’t doing a terrible job, but Eric Reid has five full seasons of being a starter under his belt. He has a track record of creating turnovers — 10 in his career — where Murray doesn’t have any in limited action.