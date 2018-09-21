Chiefs’ Bieniemy on Kareem Hunt, “he’s running his ass off”

All 32 NFL teams are using digital ticketing for entry, including the Kansas City Chiefs. Purchased tickets and parking passes are programmed into an account and are transacted through a mobile phone or device.
The threat that Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill puts on opposing teams has created options for special-teams coordinator Dave Toub to use others on the field at the same time to give the offense a good spot to start their drives.
After the weekend cuts to the Kansas City Chiefs roster, head coach Andy Reid is now left with a mix of young developing players going into the first week of regular season football. Part of the mix is having two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.