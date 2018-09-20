Punt returns have put Chiefs in a good spot to start winning
The threat that Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill puts on opposing teams has created options for special-teams coordinator Dave Toub to use others on the field at the same time to give the offense a good spot to start their drives.
After the weekend cuts to the Kansas City Chiefs roster, head coach Andy Reid is now left with a mix of young developing players going into the first week of regular season football. Part of the mix is having two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Sammy Watkins isn't concerned with having zero catches in preseason games to date. "If other guys are open and catching balls that's great for us, and scoring touchdowns," Watkins said.