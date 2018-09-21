Chiefs Storylines: Week 3

Here are the three storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into a week three match-up with the San Francisco 49ers.
By
Up Next
Here are the three storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into a week three match-up with the San Francisco 49ers.
By

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs-49ers prediction: KC will make most of first home game

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 21, 2018 01:45 PM

49ers at Chiefs

Kickoff: Noon at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/Radio: Fox (Ch. 4); KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 6 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 30-23

It’s been an amazing two weeks for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense with 10 touchdowns (all Mahomes passes), and a field goal in 23 drives, including end of half/game possessions. That can’t possibly continue, can it? The 49ers (1-1) held off the Lions last week, when linebacker Elijah Lee, who played at Kansas State and Blue Springs High, made his first NFL start. Running back Matt Breida is the NFL’s top rusher and went for 134 yards last week. But the Chiefs have more weapons and for the first time this season play at home in what should be a juiced Arrowhead Stadium. Look for Kareem Hunt and the running game to get on track and the Chiefs to remain undefeated.

  Comments  