Forbes’ annual NFL team valuations show Chiefs value hasn’t changed from last year

The value of the Chiefs remained flat from a year ago, according to Forbes’ 2018 NFL team values, which were released Thursday. However, that’s essentially in line with the rest of the league.
“On average, values increased 2 percent during the past year, to $2.57 billion,” Forbes’ Mike Ozanian wrote. “It was the smallest increase since 2010, when values decreased an average of 2 percent because of the Great Recession. Adjusted-for-inflation values fell by 0.7 percent this year.
“Main reason: the dearth of people who have the liquid wealth to buy 30 percent of an NFL team.”
It’s not cheap to buy an NFL team.
A year ago, The Chiefs were valued at $2.1 billion, which ranked 24th among the NFL’s 32 teams. Those are the same numbers this season. Forbes said the Chiefs have revenues of $380 million and an operating income of $60 million.
The Cowboys have the highest value ($5 billion), followed by the Patriots ($3.8 billion), Giants ($3.3 billion) and Rams ($3.2 billion).
Here are the valuations for each team:
|Team
|Value
|Revenues
|1. Cowboys
|$5 billion
|$864 million
|2. Patriots
|$3.8 billion
|$593 million
|3. Giants
|$3.3 billion
|$493 million
|4. Rams
|$3.2 billion
|$366 million
|5. Washington
|$3.1 billion
|$491 million
|6. 49ers
|$3.05 billion
|$470 million
|7. Bears
|$2.9 billion
|$431 million
|8. Jets
|$2.85 billion
|$443 million
|9. Texans
|$2.8 billion
|$464 million
|10. Eagles
|$2.75 billion
|$458 million
|11. Broncos
|$2.65 billion
|$427 million
|12. Packers
|$2.625 billion
|$434 million
|13. Falcons
|$2.6 billion
|$451 million
|14. Ravens
|$2.59 billion
|$417 million
|15. Steelers
|$2.585 billion
|$415 million
|16. Seahawks
|$2.58 billion
|$413 million
|17. Dolphins
|$2.575 billion
|$414 million
|18. Raiders
|$2.42 billion
|$335 million
|19. Vikings
|$2.4 billion
|$408 million
|20. Colts
|$2.38 billion
|$373 million
|21. Panthers
|$2.3 billion
|$396 million
|22. Chargers
|$2.275 billion
|$346 million
|23. Cardinals
|$2.15 billion
|$380 million
|24. Chiefs
|$2.1 billion
|$380 million
|25. Jaguars
|$2.08 billion
|$391 million
|26. Saints
|$2.075 billion
|$413 million
|27. Titans
|$2.05 billion
|$371 million
|28. Buccaneers
|$2 billion
|$383 million
|29. Browns
|$1.95 billion
|$375 million
|30. Bengals
|$1.8 billion
|$359 million
|31. Lions
|$1.7 billion
|$361 million
|32. Bills
|$1.6 billion
|$364 million
