Patrick Mahomes has yet to be overwhelmed by Chiefs fans in public

After the weekend cuts to the Kansas City Chiefs roster, head coach Andy Reid is now left with a mix of young developing players going into the first week of regular season football. Part of the mix is having two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Sammy Watkins isn't concerned with having zero catches in preseason games to date. "If other guys are open and catching balls that's great for us, and scoring touchdowns," Watkins said.
KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses why his third-and-11 completion to Travis Kelce against Atlanta was more impressive than the 69-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill. The highlight of his throw to Hill has gone viral.