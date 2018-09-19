The Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds surged dramatically in Vegas. As did Mahomes’ MVP chances

The sports books didn’t think all that much of the Chiefs a month ago.
They sure think a lot of them now.
The Chiefs’ odds to win the Super Bowl have more than doubled after the first two weeks of the season — they’re sitting at 12-to-1 heading into Sunday’s home opener with San Francisco, per Bovada. They began the year at 25-to-1.
The upward movement — a bigger leap than anyone in the NFL — puts the Chiefs with the fifth-best odds at the championship. The Patriots and Rams are tied at 13-to-2, followed by Minnesota and Jacksonville at 9-to-1. The Chiefs, third among AFC teams, occupy a three-way tie with the Eagles and Packers.
It’s not just the Super Bowl projections that have improved, of course. After opening the year projected to finish third in the AFC West, the Chiefs are now the odds-on favorites, though Denver and San Diego are close behind.
Aside from the 2-0 start, the most significant factor in the Chiefs’ ascension in Vegas is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In his first year as the No. 1 option, Mahomes has 10 thrown for touchdowns in the first two weeks.
Just how impressed are the betters with the Chiefs’ second-year passer? Well, Mahomes now holds the second-best odds to win the league’s most valuable player award at 6-to-1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a slight favorite. Before the season, Mahomes was listed at 60-to-1 to win the MVP.
Mahomes’ over-under lines were 3,750 yards, 23 touchdowns and 13 1/2 interceptions. If you jumped on the over for his touchdown total, that slip is looking quite good. He needs to throw only one touchdown per game over the remainder of the season to eclipse that number.
As for this week, Kansas City is a betting favorite for the first time this season. It is favored by 7 points against the 49ers, which is tied for the second largest line in the NFL on Sunday. The Chiefs were underdogs against both the Steelers and Chargers.
Those two victories entailed a lot of points. The oddsmakers project another shootout Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The over/under line in the game is 56 1/2 points, by far the highest total for any of the 16 games this weekend.
