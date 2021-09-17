The Washington Football Team trolled the Giants on Twitter after Thursday’s game

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) looses control of the ball while being covered by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP

Following the Giants’ 30-29 loss to Washington on Thursday night, coach Joe Judge said his team made a number of mistakes.

But it was the last one that’s going to sting the most. New York led 29-27 when Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Dexter Lawrence was offside, and Hopkins won the game on his second attempt.

This is the New York Post headline today:

The back page: KICK IN THE GUT https://t.co/6vwmnJVtff pic.twitter.com/FBWFetcV5a — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 17, 2021

The Giants lost to Denver in their season opener and fell to 0-2. Washington is now 1-1, and the Football Team took the opportunity to rub the victory in the face of the Giants on Twitter.

Washington used a meme from “Deal or No Deal” to troll the Giants. As you can see, this doesn’t celebrate the Washington victory as much as it pokes fun at its NFC East rival:

The Washington Capitals apparently got a chuckle out of that tweet:

love you, fam ️ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 17, 2021

The teams won’t see each other until their Week 18 matchup on Jan. 9.