NFL

NFL DFS Week 2: Giants at Washington Football Team

EDDIE BROWN The San Diego Union-Tribune

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist.

On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards.

Here is my optimal lineup for Thursday's NFL Showdown $2.5 million Thursday Night Millionaire contest featuring the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.

All prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings with a $50,000 budget, and you need at least one player from each team.

— Captain: RB Antonio Gibson, Football Team ($14,400)

Gibson produced 108 total yards on a robust 23 touches last week and now faces a defense who allowed 146 yards and a touchdown to the position against Denver. I expect the all-purpose back to be heavily featured with Taylor Heinicke under center, so it makes sense to pay the premium.

— Flex: WR Terry McLaurin, Football Team ($9,000)

McLaurin has exactly seven receptions in each of his three career games against the Giants. He's also produced at least 74 yards or a touchdown in each.

— Flex: WR Sterling Shepard, Giants ($8,000)

Shepard should once again reap the benefits of a defense focusing its attention on Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. He has at least six receptions of a touchdown in his last four games against the Giants.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

— Flex: TE Logan Thomas, Football Team ($7,400)

The Giants allowed tight ends in Week 1 to finish with 10 receptions, 85 yards and a touchdown. I expect Heinicke to target Thomas heavily.

— Flex: D/ST Washington ($5,600)

I expect the Football Team's vaunted pass rush to be extra motivated after being handled thoroughly by the Chargers offensive line. A matchup against Daniel Jones in front of the home crowd is exactly what the doctor ordered.

— Flex: TE Kyle Rudolph, Giants ($3,200)

The veteran tight end is a solid option if you want to play against the grain with Evan Engram sidelined. Rudolph received five targets on a healthy 77% snap share against the Broncos.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 8:05 PM.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

NFL

Between Dan Marino’s advice and Will Fuller’s return, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will look to ‘let it fly’

Updated September 15, 2021 8:28 PM

NFL

‘A brain fart’ and a lack of energy are 2 of the explanations as Sean Desai tries to clean up the Chicago Bears defense’s Week 1 mess

Updated September 15, 2021 7:53 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service