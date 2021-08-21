Tua Tagovailoa impresses in first half as Dolphins blow out Falcons in preseason, 37-17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates with teammates after Miami scores in the first quarter as the Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, August 21, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed his first nine pass attempts and led Miami to two scoring drives to open the team’s preseason game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night, a 37-17 win.

Tagovaila was 16 of 23 for 183 yards and one touchdown in four first-half drives before Jacoby Brissett entered the game to start the second. Tagovailoa found Gaskin for an 8-yard score to give the Dolphins a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. Gaskin, who rushed for 27 yards on six carries, opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Dolphins avoided a major injury scare on the first possession, as rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle injured his left leg on Gaskin’s touchdown run when an Atlanta defender crashed into him while trying to make a tackle.

Waddle, who was in noticeable pain, walked to the sideline and into the blue medical tent for further medical examination. After several minutes, he walked back in the direction of the team’s locker room but returned and began running and cutting on the sideline. He later returned to the field for the offense’s second drive. The Alabama product finished with three catches on four targets for 21 yards.

Defensive starters Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah all returned to the field after sitting out the team’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after missing the team’s joint practices with Atlanta, recorded all four of the defense’s sacks, which included a safety, and linebacker Calvin Munson intercepted a pass from quarterback Feleipe Franks.

The Falcons did not play starter Matt Ryan and backup AJ McCarron did not return to the game after injuring his knee in the second quarter.

Rookies Jaelan Phillips, Liam Eichenberg and Hunter Long all made their NFL debuts after sitting out the preseason opener because of injury.

Phillips rotated in with the first-team defense and played into the second half. He recorded two tackles. Eichenberg, who has spent time at left guard and right tackle, was inserted at right tackle for the offense’s third drive. Long recorded one catch for four yards.

Brissett was 8 of 8 for 99 yards and one touchdown in two possessions, also leading the Dolphins to two scoring drives. Third-stringer Reid Sinnett also added a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kirk Merritt in the fourth quarter.