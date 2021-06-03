Dan Hampton and his Chicago 6 bandmates are hosting a concert fundraiser for fellow 1985 Bears legend Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael’s ALS treatment

CHICAGO — Dan Hampton and his Chicago 6 bandmates are stepping on stage Saturday to help former Bears teammate Steve “Mongo” McMichael’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The outdoor fundraising concert will take place at McMichael’s restaurant, Mongo McMichaels, in Romeoville, Ill., (1101 N. Independence Blvd.) from 3-8 p.m. Organizers are asking for a suggested donation of $20 per person to help alleviate the cost of McMichael’s ALS care.

Chicago 6, fronted by Hampton and featuring linebacker Otis Wilson, is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Other bands set to play are the Dancing Noodles and Prizefighter.

“Steve was a huge part of the band for eight years,” Hampton said in a statement. “He can no longer be a part of it. We felt compelled to pay a tribute to him.”

McMichael, one of the most colorful characters on the ’85 Bears, in April announced he was diagnosed with the ailment often known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which disrupts the his brain’s ability to communicate with his muscles.

“I thought I was ready for anything,” McMichael told the Chicago Tribune in April. “But man. This will sneak up on you like a cheap-shotting Green Bay Packer.”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, whom McMichael wrestled with after his NFL career, and former Bear Trace Armstrong also will be in attendance.