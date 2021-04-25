Gene Frenette: Tutoring Trevor Lawrence should make Darrell Bevell feel young again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you give Darrell Bevell a choice of any type of candy, his top three favorites, in order, are going to be Sweet Tarts, Whoppers and Milk Duds.

But now that one of the NFL’s most experienced offensive coordinators has the inside track on getting to mentor presumptive Jaguars’ No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence, well, the 51-year-old Bevell really does feel like a kid in a candy store.

“It’s an exciting time, I’m ready to go,” Bevell told the Florida Times-Union. “It’s a great challenge. I’ve done it before with a couple rookie quarterbacks.”

Bevell first did it with former Minnesota Vikings backup Tarvaris Jackson in 2005, who was elevated to starter in his second season and won eight of his 12 starts. Bevell found greater success in 2009 when he reunited with former Green Bay Packers’ QB Brett Favre after he came to Minnesota for one last glorious ride, taking the Vikings to the NFC Championship game at age 40. But it was his work with another rookie quarterback project, the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, over a six-year period that gives Jaguars’ fans a lot of hope for a franchise turnaround.

He took Wilson, a third-round draft pick in 2012 (the same guy the Jaguars passed on to draft punter Bryan Anger), and helped mold him almost immediately into one of the NFL’s biggest stars and a likely future Hall of Famer.

With Bevell as coordinator, Wilson went 65-30-1 in six regular seasons (8-4 in playoffs), set 14 franchise records and earned an $87.6 million contract extension. Had it not been for the disintegration of the Seahawks’ running game, head coach Pete Carroll might not have fired Bevell after six straight winning seasons and three NFC West titles. Still, none of that diminished how Seattle’s balanced offense — top-10 in NFL scoring in Bevell’s first four years — flourished with him as the play-caller.

Now Bevell gets to move on to an opportunity that should make him the envy of every NFL offensive coordinator: the chance to shape Lawrence, who comes into the league with far more hype than Wilson, into a quarterback maestro.

“First of all, one thing about Russell is he’s highly, highly competitive and has a high belief in himself that he’s going to get it done,” Bevell said. “As we’re going through this [draft] process and having conversations, I have the same feelings about Trevor. He knows who he is and has a strong belief in himself.

“I’m just really excited about the situation we’re in — being in a great city, coaching with Urban Meyer, having really good draft capital. All of that together is going to give us a chance [to win].”

Bevell needs to connect with Meyer, too

Nobody will have a bigger impact on the Jaguars becoming a consistent playoff presence, as they were for the only time in history from 1996-99, than Lawrence. Circumstances worked out perfectly for Meyer, who has long stated that having access to Lawrence as the likely No. 1 draft pick was a major factor in leaving the Fox television booth as a college football analyst to give NFL coaching a shot.

But before Lawrence can officially become the Jaguars’ franchise quarterback, Meyer had to hire an offensive staff he could trust to develop what many believe is the best prospect to come along since Andrew Luck. Though Meyer had no prior working relationship with Bevell, he felt his resume was too strong to not bring him in for an interview and see if their philosophies would mesh.

The only real coaching connection they had was newly hired Jaguars’ special teams coach Brian Schneider, who worked with Bevell for seven years in Seattle and was also a graduate assistant on the Colorado State staff (1994-95) when Meyer was the receivers coach.

From that first sit-down meeting, it was clear Bevell and the Jaguars’ head coach had similar mindsets in terms of philosophy and what they valued in an offense.

“I was jacked and super excited to have an opportunity to get in front of Urban,” Bevell said. “The way [the interview] went, I was fired up because I thought it was going well as we went through it. You start to have conversations about philosophy and what you believe in. How far apart are you on that? As we talked, it was very close to mine.

“Going through the process, we saw they were pretty well aligned. It all came together in a real positive way.”

How Jaguars can emulate Wilson and Seahawks' Super Bowl teams

However, before Meyer signed off on giving Bevell the keys to his offense, or naming his Seahawks’ successor, Brian Schottenheimer, as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator, he had conversations with Wilson, Favre and Matthew Stafford, the former Detroit Lions’ quarterback whom Bevell worked with the past two seasons.

In the end, Meyer couldn’t ignore Bevell and Wilson going to two Super Bowls together, winning one, and having victory totals of 11, 13, 12, 10, 10 and 9 as a coordinator-quarterback combo. The only teams in the past two decades to have more victories in a six-year stretch were the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs.

When asked about the influence of Bevell’s work with Wilson on him getting hired, Meyer replied: “Tremendous impact, especially after my conversation with Russell, the homework. Trent [Baalke, the Jaguars’ GM] was very involved with this as well. I could have gone a lot of directions with offensive coordinator, with quarterback coach. I couldn’t be more pleased with Schottenheimer and Darrell, first of all, the two of them working together, the great experience.

“But his ability to get Russell Wilson in the NFL and performing at a high level rather quickly was a big reason why [Bevell] is here.”

The Jaguars are a fixer-upper on both sides of the ball. Many defensive issues were addressed in free agency, with more pieces coming in the draft. The offense added a quality veteran receiver in Marvin Jones, but it’s the anticipated arrival of Lawrence that brings so much hope of repairing an offense that scored fewer points (851) over the last three years than anybody in the NFL.

Unlike Wilson, who had the “Legion of Boom” defense at its peak in Seattle to alleviate some of the pressure during those early years, the Jaguars don’t have anywhere near that kind of weaponry across the board for Lawrence. Not yet anyway. It’s going to take hitting on a good number of 10 remaining draft choices after the No. 1 pick to deliver the supporting cast for Trevor that Wilson enjoyed with the Seahawks.

It can be done, but the foundation to get there starts with Bevell bringing out the best in an offense that has five returning starters on the line, a decent young receiving corps with DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault, and a promising back in James Robinson.

“We’re changing a lot of pieces around, but to do it the right way, you’d love to build from the inside out,” Bevell said. “We’re fortunate to be in a situation to have veteran guys up front that have been there. That’s a good place to start for your offense.”

Actually, the best place to start is having either a proven franchise quarterback or one who shows all the signs of becoming one. If Bevell, along with Schottenheimer, can groom Lawrence well enough to have a rookie season approaching what Justin Herbert did for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars could be positioned to be an AFC South force in 2022 and beyond.

“There’s a lot of things I like about [Lawrence],” said Bevell. “The first thing is he’s 6-5 1/2 and being able to move like he does at that size. I like the person he is and the intangibles. I’m excited to see how we’ll be able to work together. I hope we never have the first pick in the draft again. I’m so excited and feel really blessed to be in this situation.”

It’s impossible for Bevell — the son of Jim, his football coach at Chaparral (Ariz.) High, and a former Wisconsin starting quarterback who delivered the Badgers’ first 10-win season and Rose Bowl victory in 1993 — to not be stoked for what lies ahead.

He’s part of a new Jaguars’ era under one of college football’s all-time winningest coaches. He’s got freedom to put his own stamp on the offense. He’s about to start tutoring the closest thing to a can’t-miss NFL quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

What more can Darrell Bevell ask for? It must feel like he’s a kid again, with Sweet Tarts, Whoppers and Milk Duds in his hand and ready for consumption.