Mac Jones has traits that fit Matt Nagy’s wish list. Will Bears have their chance to draft the Alabama QB?

CHICAGO — Mac Jones was on the move, rolling quickly to his left, planting and firing deep across the field. Perfect strike.

It was a small moment during the Alabama quarterback’s pro-day throwing session Tuesday. But at the end of that sequence, after Jones delivered the kind of precise long ball he’ll be required to launch at the next level, he was heard by the NFL Network muttering sarcastically to himself.

“But I’m a statue,” Jones quipped as he sauntered back for his next throw.

Naturally, last season’s Davey O’Brien Award winner as the best quarterback in college football is well-versed on the “Weaknesses” section of his NFL scouting report.

Lacks high-end athleticism.

Can’t create plays consistently on his own.

Purely a pocket passer.

Can seem, at times, like a statue.

Jones’ retort? Consider it a combination of “Oh, yeah?” and “So what?”

A week after running a 40-yard dash that unofficially registered right around 4.70 seconds at his first pro-day workout, Jones pushed to answer additional questions for NFL talent evaluators. During a second pro-day throwing session, Jones incorporated many more deep shots and on-the-move throws.

The afternoon was far from perfect. One of Jones’ earliest deep shots got hung up in the rafters inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility and fluttered to the turf 4 yards behind KJ Stepherson. At least four other deep throws sailed beyond Jones’ intended targets.

Still, Jones remains confident that whatever he lacks in speed, agility and arm strength, he makes up for with his vision, his accuracy, his polished footwork, his command.

“I know for a fact that the teams that have been meeting with me have been impressed with my football IQ,” Jones said. “And when they watch the tape, they see that I have some of the best tape.”

On Tuesday, Bears general manager Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy and director of player personnel Josh Lucas were all in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for an in-person look at the Crimson Tide quarterback. The week prior, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo attended Jones’ first pro day.

Jones confirmed this week that he recently met with the Bears for an hour over Zoom — “A really great meeting,” he said. But for now the bigger question is whether the Bears — even if they’re highly interested in Jones — will have a chance to draft him.

Board meetings

When the offseason began, there were thoughts inside many league circles that Jones could feasibly last well into the teens in this draft, perhaps even falling to No. 20, where the Bears’ first selection sits. But as opinions have evolved over the last month or two, the buzz has grown that any team interested in the Alabama quarterback will now have to jump at least into the top 10 when the three-day draft begins April 29 in Cleveland.

And when the 49ers vaulted from No. 12 to No. 3 last week, many took it as a sign that general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan were targeting Jones, whose skill set and football aptitude seem perfect for Shanahan’s system. (For what it’s worth, Lynch and Shanahan were in attendance Tuesday for the Crimson Tide’s pro day.)

The Bears also were there, continuing to do an extensive amount of homework on all the quarterback prospects in this class.

Unlike in 2017, when Pace owned the No. 3 pick in the draft and traded up to No. 2 to make Mitch Trubisky the first quarterback selected, the Bears will be at the mercy of other teams this month as they prepare for a multitude of draft-weekend scenarios. It is widely believed that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson will go 1-2 in the draft. From there, the Bears must sense how three other first-round quarterbacks might come off the board, a group that includes Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

To land any of those prospects, the Bears likely will have to trade up from No. 20. It seems increasingly probable now that the top five quarterbacks could be off the board before the top 10 is complete.

But how high might the Bears be willing to climb? And for whom?

Total recall

Jones seems to fit the profile of what Matt Nagy values, possessing elite processing skills from the pocket and sharp instincts. Jones has experience with a wide array of run-pass option plays as well, and his football percipience is highly regarded.

Perhaps most important, Jones checks two of the most important boxes on Nagy’s quarterback checklist with his energetic leadership style and proven decision-making skills.

Throughout his 17 college starts, Jones showcased consistent ability to decipher what defenses were showing, translating that into quick decisions and then following with sharp execution. During pre-draft Zoom meetings with NFL teams, Jones took great pride in his recall ability, describing the intricacies of plays he ran during his college career.

“Some teams will pull up games and plays from last season, and I can remember every detail of what all 22 people (on the field) were doing,” Jones said. “I don’t know what it is. Maybe I have a little bit of a photographic memory. But I just remember a lot. … They don’t even have to roll the tape and I’ll remember.”

The Bears offense has struggled considerably during Nagy’s three seasons as coach, particularly in 2019 and 2020 when the inconsistency of their quarterbacks became a major constraint. Nagy will spend plenty of time over the next five-plus months emphasizing the need for his quarterbacks to become much sharper at reading post-snap progressions and subsequently becoming more efficient on third downs and in the red zone.

The Bears have acknowledged that they need their quarterbacks to make more plays in money situations without the coaching staff having to resort to gadgetry within their play calls.

Jones is eager to test his acumen at the next level.

“The tape speaks for itself,” he said. “I’ve always done a really good job of dissecting defenses. And I’m going to continue to do that. Obviously in the NFL, it’s going to be a lot more difficult. But hopefully I’m able to figure that out.”

‘He was always very well prepared’

Alabama coach Nick Saban is far from apologetic in labeling Jones as an effective game manager. In fact, Saban delivers that endorsement with the utmost appreciation of what makes Jones highly successful. Last season, in helping propel the Crimson Tide to the national championship, Jones completed a Football Bowl Subdivision-best 77.4% of his passes, averaging 346 passing yards per start and throwing 41 touchdown passes against just four interceptions.

Mental blunders? Saban can’t think of many. The Alabama coach also believes Jones has a special ability to visualize how his offense is designed to run and anticipating how a defense will react.

“He was always very well prepared,” Saban said. “And he went out there and just calmly executed and took what the defense gave him and made the right choices and decisions based on what we had coached him to do.

“Seldom did he force the ball. Seldom did he turn it over. He really managed exactly what we expected him to manage.”

Saban knows that concept of “managing” sometimes can carry negative connotations for a quarterback.

“When you say a guy does that, everybody thinks he’s not a very good player or that he’s not capable of anything other than managing,” Saban said. “But to me, to be a great quarterback, you have to be a good manager. Then your ability to make plays goes from there. Mac has ability to make plays because he’s smart, he’s accurate and he’s going to throw the ball to the right place.”

Speed limit

Still, through the eyes of many pro talent evaluators, Jones’ ordinary athletic traits are a concern. He doesn’t have that instantaneous escape quickness that allows some quarterbacks to dart away from trouble in the pocket as if they were startled mackerel.

Jones doesn’t have Patrick Mahomes’ cartoonish arm strength. He doesn’t have Lamar Jackson’s track speed. His improvisational ability and playmaking artistry never will be confused with Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.

Naturally, the traits Jones doesn’t possess have triggered a yellow light for scouts, general managers, coaches and draft analysts who otherwise are enamored with his understanding of the game, his feel in the pocket, his quick release and his natural leadership ability.

The NFL, after all, can be a freak show with the eye-popping combination of size, strength, speed and explosion so many players possess. It’s fair to wonder whether Jones might be chewed up and spit out in that world.

Daniel Jeremiah, a draft expert for the NFL Network who is a former scout, admits he has struggled with his evaluation of Jones, fearful the young quarterback lacks the improvisational ability that many young quarterbacks use to survive as they learn the sophistication of the NFL game and inevitably stumble into trouble.

Jeremiah is quick to note that Jones’ accuracy, decision making and poise are “off the charts.” But, he adds, “the pocket passers who are successful in the NFL right now are the older veterans who have 15, 20-plus years of experience and knowledge to be able to have the answers to the test. And when you’re a young quarterback trying to find your footing and trying to attain that knowledge, it sure is nice to be able to use your athleticism in the meantime as you’re gaining experience.”

In other words, whatever team drafts Jones must remain patient and calculated with his development and be ready for significant bumps early on.

The next step

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper agrees that Jones’ average athleticism is notable. “You put a lot of pressure on your offensive line when you have a quarterback who’s not mobile and is never going to beat you with his legs,” Kiper said.

Still, Kiper remains impressed with Jones’ obvious competitiveness and ability to make accurate throws to all levels of the field. Kiper thinks back to the third quarter of January’s College Football Playoff championship game.

Ohio State had pulled within 38-24 and was scrapping to stay alive in the title bout. Alabama faced a third-and-22 from its 33-yard line. That’s when Jones evaded a rush, bought himself time in the pocket and hit the bull’s-eye on a pass to tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

The completion chewed up 22 yards and pushed Alabama into Buckeyes territory.

Five plays later, the Crimson Tide completed an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown march with Jones hitting Slade Bolden on a swing pass for a 5-yard score. “That pretty much put the game away,” Kiper said.

For Kiper, that was one small example of how Jones’ ability to win games doesn’t necessarily translate into jaw-dropping highlights that instantly go viral.

“Mac Jones isn’t going to beat you with his legs,” Kiper said. “But he can slip and slide and feel pressure and move around in the pocket enough to buy time and keep his vision down the field and get the ball to a receiving entity like he did there.”

In Jones’ final college game, on the biggest stage with a national championship on the line, he completed 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns. The Crimson Tide rolled 52-24.

That was an exclamation point on Jones’ brilliant season and a springboard that launched him toward this month’s draft.

Four weeks from now, Jones will anxiously await the news on where his NFL pro career will begin. The likelihood that he will soon occupy a locker stall at Halas Hall might seem slim. But it remains possible.

“Wherever I wind up,” Jones said, “I’m going to go in and work like I did for four years at Alabama. And hopefully it works out in the long run.”