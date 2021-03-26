Jets attend Zach Wilson’s pro day at BYU as potential pairing is gathering steam

The Jets got a close-up look at BYU’s Zach Wilson as general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur attended Wilson’s pro day. This was the Jets' first chance to see him live.

The BYU quarterback had his pro day Friday in Provo, Utah. COVID-19 restrictions have limited access to prospects as it prevented scouts from attending college games in the fall and the NFL scouting combine was canceled. So, Wilson made flashy throws during his pro day with his lightning quick release that caused people to see similarities with the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The pro day will continue the hype train surrounding Wilson. But let’s be honest, unless he missed most of his throws and looked like pure garbage, the pro day wasn’t going to significantly affect the Jets’ thought process.

If the Jets are planning on drafting Wilson, the pro day won’t confirm that; his film will.

During the session, one jaw-dropping throw occurred when Wilson rolled left and while fading away, flicked his wrist and launched it 45 yards down the middle of the field.

But that’s nothing new: Wilson’s arm talent is tantalizing. Throughout the year, he made dazzling throws that have him in this position.

This broken play against Navy shows off Wilson’s thrilling playmaking ability. Wilson drops the snap, scrambles to his right, throws across his body, and fires a dart to his receiver’s chest.

Or where Wilson throws a deep pass down the field on a post route coming off a play action.

Pro days won’t mean much for the outlook of Wilson’s career. You remember when Sam Darnold had his pro day in the rain and people raved about it? Three years later, it meant nothing.

The buzz around Wilson says he’ll be the No. 2 quarterback taken in the draft after Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. On ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft, they both have Wilson going No. 2 overall to the Jets.

Wilson acknowledged the connection between him and the Jets during his zoom press conference after his pro day.

“Great staff. Love those guys. Joe Douglas is a great guy,” Wilson said. “It was good to see him out here. They’ve got a good thing going.”

“I’d be happy to play with any team that drafts me,” Wilson said when asked if he’d like to play in New York.

If the Jets select Wilson, some believe it’s a great scheme fit. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah raved about that aspect during Path to the Draft Pro Day Special.

“If you look at the Green Bay Packers and look at what they did last year with Matt LaFleur, you’re gonna see the same offense here with the Jets,” Jeremiah said. “We’ve compared some of the stylistic things as a thrower with Zach comparing him to what we saw with Aaron Rodgers. And we’ve seen Aaron Rodgers just thrive in a Matt LaFleur system. Now you’re going to see Mike LaFleur institute something very similar there with the Jets.”

The NFL draft is a month away; things can change. But as of now, the potential marriage between Jets and Wilson is becoming inevitable.