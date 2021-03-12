NFL

Chargers release guard Trai Turner, saving $11.5 million on salary cap

JEFF MILLER Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers released starting right guard Trai Turner on Friday in a move that will save $11.5 million against the salary cap.

The decision was expected, given the financial situation around the NFL. The league’s cap decreased by nearly $16 million to $182.5 million for the 2021 season because of revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner played one season for the Chargers after they acquired him in a trade with Carolina.

He struggled to stay on the field because of injuries, however, starting nine games and playing only 46% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps.

Turner, 27, was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Panthers, who drafted him in the third round in 2014.

His release leaves the Chargers with slightly more than $36 million in effective cap space, according to overthecap.com.

The Chargers also cut linebacker Malik Jefferson, who had five special teams tackles in 13 games last season.

  Comments  

News

Normalcy inches back to NFL with draft room gatherings OK’d

March 12, 2021 9:06 PM

Sports

Bears, punter O’Donnell agree to 1-year extension for 2021

March 12, 2021 7:16 PM

Sports

Chargers will be looking to overhaul offensive line

March 12, 2021 5:27 PM

Sports

Bills’ free agency needs handcuffed by spending limitations

March 12, 2021 5:18 PM

Sports

AP source: 49ers agree to 2-year deal with Emmanuel Moseley

March 12, 2021 5:12 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service