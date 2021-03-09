Is Kyle Long unretiring? His brother tweets confirmation that an 8th NFL season could happen for former Bears lineman.

CHICAGO — About 14 months after former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long announced his retirement on Twitter, he could be attempting a return to the NFL.

That’s according to his brother Chris Long and Green Light Podcast co-host Macon Gunter, who tweeted Tuesday that Long has signed with agent Jeff Nalley.

“Three-time Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long is returning to the NFL,” Gunter tweeted. “He is 315 lbs., healthy, happy, nasty, and shredded, and has signed with Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group.”

Chris Long then quote-tweeted the news, saying he could confirm his brother hopes to return for an eighth NFL season. Kyle Long retweeted his brother.

Kyle Long followed up by thanking fans, “particularly amazing Bears fans who have treated me as family for years.”

Long, a 2013 first-round pick by the Bears, made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons but battled multiple injuries the rest of his career. He didn’t play in more than 10 games in a season from 2016 on.

Long hasn’t played since Oct. 6, 2019, when the Bears played the Oakland Raiders in London. The Bears put him on injured reserve the following week, and he left the facility and didn’t play for the Bears again.

On Jan. 5, 2020, he announced via Twitter that he was “stepping away and getting my body right.”

He joined CBS Sports Network’s “That Other Pregame Show” last season. He recently posted a video on Instagram of himself working out.

Those hoping for a Bears-Long reunion might be disappointed. Long has hinted on Twitter about tension with the team and coach Matt Nagy because of the way things ended in Chicago.