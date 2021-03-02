Vikings release tight end Kyle Rudolph

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday by terminating his contract.

He was the team's longest-tenured player.

The announcement was timed to an article Rudolph wrote for The Players Tribune. He tweeted (@KyleRudolph82), "Thank you Minnesota!! Although my time as a Viking has come to a close, my time as a MINNESOTAN is just getting started!"

Rudolph and the Vikings agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension in June 2019, but in 2020 the 10-year veteran was used primarily used as a blocker and finished with the fewest touchdowns of his career (1) and the fewest catches per game (2.3) since he was a rookie.

He was scheduled to count $9.45 million against the 2021 salary cap with no guaranteed money remaining on a deal through 2023. About $4.35 million would be in "dead" money, so the move saves the Vikings about $5 million in cap space.

Rudolph said after the season he wouldn't entertain a restructure negotiation this time to return in a similar role. He had seven touchdowns in 2019, including the walk-off winner in New Orleans during the NFC wild-card playoff win, but his red-zone role also evaporated last season as the offense further pivoted to tight end Irv Smith Jr.

He was not made available to local reporters during the team's final videoconferences in January and had not participated in a news conference since before he sustained a Lisfranc injury in the Dec. 6 overtime win against Jacksonville. That injury ended his 98-game start streak and forced him to miss the final four games.

His 48 touchdowns are the most by a Vikings tight end; he had 453 receptions.

The team announced the release, which included statement from general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer.

"From the moment we drafted Kyle as a young man out of Notre Dame in 2011, through his 10th season with the Vikings in 2020, he has been one of the premier tight ends in the NFL and most influential and positive leaders I've ever been around," Spielman said in the release.

Said Zimmer: "Kyle has been a leader and mentor for us on and off the field from the first day I arrived in Minnesota."

Spielman is set to have a news briefing on Wednesday.