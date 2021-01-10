Sean McVay vs. Matt LaFleur: Rams to play Packers in divisional playoffs

In 2017, shortly after the Los Angeles Rams hired him at 30 and made him the youngest coach in modern NFL history, Sean McVay hired Matt LaFleur to be the offensive coordinator.

Four years later, they will coach against each other in an NFC divisional playoff game.

The Rams (11-6) will play the top-seeded Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

The matchup was ensured after the second-seeded New Orleans Saints defeated the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears, 21-9, in an NFC wild-card game Sunday.

The sixth-seeded Rams advanced to the divisional round on Saturday by defeating the third-seeded Seattle Seahawks, 30-20. The Packers had a bye.

In 2018, LaFleur left the Rams to become offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. The job included play-calling responsibilities, which McVay handles for the Rams. The Packers hired him before the 2019 season, replacing Mike McCarthy.

LaFleur, 41, has a 26-6 record in two seasons. He is 1-1 in the playoffs.

The Packers are led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has passed for 48 touchdowns, with five interceptions.

The Packers finished the regular season ranked fifth in the NFL in total offense and first in scoring, averaging 31.8 points per game. They were ninth in total defense.