Phil Rosenthal: Nickelodeon’s Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Noah Eagle prepare to call Sunday’s Bears playoff game: ’I’ve been asked a lot if I’m going to get slimed ... I’m bringing a shower cap’

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Tony Romo are both set to work Sunday’s Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints playoff game as TV commentators, yet they and their broadcasts differ in some respects.

To start with, Green is 15, not an NFL expert and part of the flashy, effects-filled coverage to be showcased on kid-vid cable’s Nickelodeon.

Oddly, it’s not clear at this writing if Romo, who missed the regular-season finale with Jim Nantz because of COVID-19 protocols, will cover Bears-Saints remotely for CBS or with Nantz in New Orleans.

Green, meanwhile, will be on site and in the booth with Noah Eagle on play-by-play and analyst Nate Burleson.

They’ll be supplemented by virtual slime, googly eyes, other special effects and appearances by SpongeBob SquarePants and other Nick regulars.

“I’m going to be up there with Mr. Nate and Mr. Noah providing some fun for the kids at home,” said Green, a regular on Nick’s “All That” sketch series and “Unfiltered,” a game show.

“I’m very new to football and I feel like a lot of kids and families at home who are going to be watching this broadcast are new as well, and that’s what’s so special about this. It’s bringing football to a brand-new audience. … It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Mr. Nate and Mr. Noah?

The deference is different too.

“My parents have always raised me to respect people who are older, so I’ll probably refer to them as Mr. Noah and Mr. Nate unless they say I can do otherwise,” Green said.

Eagle, the 24-year-old radio voice of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and son of CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle, isn’t used to being anyone’s “mister” yet.

“I’ll be honest, it’s the first time I’ve gotten it,” he said, indicating he and Burleson aren’t likely to go the whole game on such formal terms with Green and her Nickelodeon co-star, Lex Lumpkin, who will serve as a sideline reporter.

The Nickelodeon telecast is nothing if not a curiosity, a youth-oriented approach the NFL hopes will help sell the game to youngsters while the folks at Nick parent ViacomCBS see their own promotional opportunity.

It’s part of a fair amount of media experimentation during what the NFL bills as wild-card weekend.

On Sunday alone, these are among the English-language offerings:

— Besides the complementary coverage on CBS and Nick, set for 3:40 p.m. CT, the Bears-Saints game also will stream on CBS All Access and Amazon Prime. Those who don’t normally have access to Nickelodeon will be able to get it for free via the NFL app.

— The 12:05 p.m. Ravens-Titans game before it not only will run on ABC and ESPN, but there will be specialized iterations on ESPN2, streamer ESPN Plus and Freeform, where the so-called watch party with Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will include DJ Khaled.

— After the Bears, NBC’s Browns-Steelers nightcap at 7:15 will stream on Peacock, where there will be a special postgame show.

Nickelodeon’s game coverage will be preceded by “The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special,” which will feature SpongeBob sports clips.

Its halftime show will be a preview of “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” a show about SpongeBob and pals when they were youngsters attending summer camp that’s supposed to debut later this year, first on Paramount Plus (which is what CBS All Access will be rebranded) and then Nickelodeon.

“But the main goal here is to try to captivate a new (NFL) audience potentially and to allow for a family-friendly platform,” Eagle said. “A father might want to watch the game, and they have maybe a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old. … Now you might be able to get the interest of those kids because the dad can watch the game and the two kids can now join in and say, ‘Well, they’ve got this fun pop-up, they have the slime and this and that.’ ”

Eagle has been involved in tweaks to traditional sportscasting before. One NBA Summer League game he did featured “dueling homers” with an analyst representing each team, leaving Eagle to not only give play-by-play, but also score their arguments a la ESPN’s “Around the Horn.” He has been the voice for an NBA telecast in virtual reality.

“This is similar to those,” Eagle said. “You want to blend and blur the lines between staying very serious on the sport, making sure you’re calling the action, but also having fun and bringing in the entertainment side of things.

“Nickelodeon is making it super easy for me with all the elements they’re going to provide and all of the characters I can tap into, all of the shows that I can quote, and I’m really excited to work with Gabby and Lex because they can bring a fresh perspective to the game.”

A big challenge will be balancing the heavy lifting of describing the game for those who know the sport well while teaching it to viewers who might not.

“We want to make sure we’re including everybody,” Eagle said. “My priority is still going to be, if there is a big play, we’re going to call it as a big play and Nate will try to break it down in simple terms.”

Green expects to joke around a bit and comment some, but her primary role may be simply seeking explanation about what she sees.

While she considers herself a fan of her hometown teams — the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars — her TV football experience to date consists of Nickelodeon sending her to media night at the Super Bowl.

“I got to interview Patrick Mahomes, which was incredible,” she said, describing Sunday’s assignment as “definitely out of the traditional comfort zone for me” but exciting.

A practice broadcast a few weeks back with Eagle and Burleson off a recording of the Chiefs’ Week 5 loss to the visiting Raiders was encouraging.

“Gabby asked questions that … keyed into the action that elicited good answers and teaching moments,” Eagle said. “Gabby’s inexperience with the game, combined with her experience of being a fan of those two teams, provides us with a good lens of how we can introduce some newer fans to the game.”

He and Burleson will get other assistance as well.

“Characters from shows that will be featured on Nickelodeon either now or in the future will pop up and explain penalties and other things in the game so we don’t have to do it,” Eagle said.

“I’ve been asked a lot if I’m going to get slimed, and the answer is, ‘I’m bringing a shower cap just in case.’ ”

Green said she is “the slimer, not the slimee.”

Knowing how quickly NFL fans can judge TV coverage, perhaps that shouldn’t be their biggest concern.

“You know, three people in a booth is always a balancing act, as is, but it seemed to really work seamlessly,” Eagle said of their dry run.

“People are going to walk away impressed with Gabby. We’re ready. We’ve been looking forward to this for a couple of weeks and we’re excited that it’s finally here.”