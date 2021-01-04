After winning the NFC East title, Washington trolled the Giants on Twitter

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nate Sudfeld (7) passes against Washington Football Team’s Ryan Kerrigan (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) AP

A decade from now, the name Nate Sudfeld is going to be the answer to trivia questions posed in New York, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

While Sudfeld could go on to have a long and illustrious career, his relief appearance for quarterback Jalen Hurts in the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night infuriated Giants fans and other NFL observers.

Washington, 7-9, clinched the NFC East title with the win, but if Philly had prevailed, the Giants, 6-10, would have been division champions. Eagles coach Doug Pederson was accused of tanking for a better draft pick by NBC Sports’ Cris Collinsworth and many others.

But Pederson told reporters after the game: “Yes I was coaching to win ... I felt (Sudfeld) deserved an opportunity to get some snaps.”

Hurts’ benching didn’t sit well with Giants players and others watching the game, including former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, who commented on Twitter:

Giants gotta be pissed! — Todd Haley (@thetoddhaley) January 4, 2021

Washington earned its first playoff appearance since 2015 and was in a mood to celebrate. That was evident as the team’s Twitter account trolled the Giants:

GIANT MOOD pic.twitter.com/vdIOcVVb13 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2021

Not too subtle, eh?

And newspapers in D.C., New York and Philadelphia had fun with headlines on the sports page:

The Washington Post and Philadelphia Inquirer headlines are perfect pic.twitter.com/11512uIsH9 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 4, 2021