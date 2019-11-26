NFL

A fan took NFL player’s first TD ball. Now a strip club is offering a reward for its return.

Former Florida Gators star Brian Poole scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday for the New York Jets.

It’s a moment the Bradenton native cherished. But the former Southeast High standout doesn’t have the football he scored with as a keepsake.

That’s because a fan in the stands snatched the ball from his hand as the defensive back was celebrating his pick six with his teammates during the third quarter of the Jets’ 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Poole took to Twitter to enlist the help of his followers to find the culprit, even offering the incentive of a signed jersey in return for the ball.

Poole’s request led to other businesses offering rewards to the person that steps forward. They ranged from free driving lessons to a free mattress and a New York City strip club offered free VIP access for every Jets home game for life, according to multiple reports.

Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
