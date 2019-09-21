Dave Hyde: Pain? Jimmy Johnson says his Cowboys rebuild doesn’t compare to Dolphins’ tank job

After the last loss, the one that finished the 1-15 Dallas Cowboys season he still carries, Jimmy Johnson collapsed at his postgame locker after a long-time aide mentioned something as common as doing his TV show the next day.

"I broke down and started crying," he said. "I said, 'I can't do it. I'm mentally and physically exhausted. I've got to get out of here.' "

Johnson and Rhonda Rookmaaker, his then-girlfriend and current wife, flew that night to Nassau for a Bahamas vacation.

"I had nothing left," he said.

If anyone can understand what Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier are up against this painful season, it's Johnson.

And even he can't understand it.

"People are wanting to compare them and tanking to what we did the first year in Dallas," said Johnson, who went on to coach the Dolphins after winning two Super Bowls coaching the Cowboys. "That's completely wrong."

This is what you need to hear about the involved agony, Dolphins fans. Johnson resurrected an awful Dallas franchise into a dynasty. His voice remains so revered as the Patron Saint of Turnarounds that executives in all sports ask for his advice – and he spoke with Grier, Flores and Dolphins scouts for three hours on July 30.

He likes the new Dolphins regime. Respects them. Roots for them. But those Cowboys and these Dolphins on same, Year One track? Don't go there, he says.

"First of all, Tom Landry was a great coach who had three losing seasons before I got there," Johnson said of his 1989 entrance to Dallas. "They were 3-13 the year before I got here. We weren't tanking my first year. We were just bad. We were old and slow.

"There wasn't a lot of talent there. I made a ton of trades – 51 in five years. But the only player I traded that first year of any value was Herschel (Walker). I kept Ken Norton, a rookie. I kept a young Michael Irvin. I traded our starting quarterback, Steve Pelluer, to Kansas City (for third- and fourth-round picks).

The Dolphins have traded young tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"I know they tried to keep Fitzpatrick," he said. "And Tunsil, probably, as much as you wanted to keep him, (Houston) gave them a good trade."

The larger point: He didn't go this route in his quick U-turn in Dallas. It was painful enough, he thought.

"I was in shock all that year," he said. "Like Flores, I was accustomed to winning. We couldn't win. But I looked this up. The most we gave up in a game was 36 points."

The Dolphins gave up 59 and 43 their first two games.

"Eight of our games, we lost by 10 points or less," he said. "We were competitive. We were bad. But we were in games."

The Dolphins lost by 49 points and 43 points heading into Dallas on Sunday.

"Washington had a good team that year, and we won at their place," he said. "We were hanging in there. The Giants won the division and beat us 19-9."

Do you see how much more pain is involved this Dolphins year? For all the grand success that came to Johnson, the pain remains tangible, if he's asked to find it. He remembers after every game saying, for lack of anything better, "We made progress." A long-time Dallas sportswriter, Frank Luksa, said after weeks of hearing that line: "You say you're making progress? Where? We're not seeing it."

Johnson says now: "What can you say? You're losing every week."

It didn't help in the moment knowing better times were ahead. Better times, you see, weren't guaranteed. When the Walker trade shook out, he got three first-round picks, two second-round picks and a third- and sixth-round pick. The Dolphins, similarly, have a treasure chest of picks coming up (five first-round and four second-round picks the next two drafts).

"The key is not getting draft picks," Johnson said. "The key is picking the right players. There's been plenty of teams with a bunch of draft picks. The Rams, when they traded Eric Dickerson, made a similar trade to what I had with Herschel. Didn't do a thing with it. I hate to say this but two of their first-round picks were (former University of Miami players) Bill Hawkins and Cleveland Gary."

Neither became an NFL star. That's his point. Again, he says, he's rooting for Grier and Flores. That's why after flying back from a preseason meeting for his Fox TV job, he did something unusual. Typically, he receives football people near his Tavernier compound in the Keys. Giving advice is always a home game for him.

For the Dolphins, he drove upon landing at the airport in Miami to their offices in Davie. That way, after talking with Grier and Flores, he also could talk with the assembled Dolphins scouts. There were about 30 of them when he walked in the room.

"I looked at (Dan Marino) and kind of laughed," he said. "We had like eight scouts when I was (with the Dolphins). I said, 'You need a bigger room.' "

Johnson told what he looked for in players. It's known he found talent everywhere, not just in building Super Bowl winners in Dallas. He also rebuilt in ways that look better in retrospect with the Dolphins. Three playoffs teams in four years. Two playoff wins. Four Pro Bowl players drafted, including Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and finalist Zach Thomas. That would merit a parade on Las Olas Boulevard these days.

The first item on Jimmy's checklist for appraising talent might surprise people.

"Intelligence is the first thing," he said. "Four of the first players I drafted in Dallas were Academic All-Americans. Troy Aikman. Daryl Johnston. Mark Stepnoski. Tony Tolbert. The thing I'd say is hit me over the head with a hammer the next time I draft a dumb guy.

"I looked at Dan when I was (at the Dolphins) and said, 'Cecil The Diesel,' he said of Cecil Collins, the troubled running back he took in the fifth round with the Dolphins. "You take a flyer on a guy and hope he turns it around. There's some exceptions. I've taken some guys like that. Most times I've regretted it."

The second thing he looks for: A playmaker.

Third: A gym rat.

Fourth: Speed and quickness.

Fifth: Character.

"We discussed all that, and then (Dolphins senior personnel executive) Reggie McKenzie had a good point," Johnson said. "He said, 'You mentioned those five things, but don't you think there's a criteria for size?' He's right. If you're talking about offensive linemen, obviously you can't take a guy too small. At the same token, we took Stepnoski at 245 pounds, moved him from guard to center and he was a Pro Bowl talent.

"Nowadays with the passing game, there are certain cut-offs there for size. Some coaches like the big wide receiver. I understand that. You might not want a small guy but if a guy runs 4.2, 4.3 that changes things. So size comes into play at particular positions, but generally when evaluating players I look at those five things."

The Dolphins have few players meeting that criteria on this roster. Sunday's opponent, Dallas, has plenty. But in the 23 years after Johnson's talent won the last of its three Super Bowls (two with Johnson, one after), the Cowboys have won a grand total of four wild-card playoff games (and won their division once). Still, team owner Jerry Jones is in the NFL Hall of Fame, not Johnson. Go figure.

Johnson does retirement better than anyone in the Keys. Fishing. Entertaining. Relaxing with Rhonda. He has a trophy room from his previous life that he rarely visits. Nor does he like to visit the pain of that first year of 1989. His Cowboys and these Dolphins might be as incomparable as he sees it. But in one way they're the same.

Johnson says of that season what Flores and Grier will think soon: "I couldn't wait for that year to get over with."