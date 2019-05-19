Tom Krasovic: NFL offseason: Four underrated moves football geeks will like

If you're an NFL fan, chances are that unless you're also a football geek, you have no memory from last offseason of the Patriots trading for Cordarelle Patterson and Devin McCourty. Even hardcore Chiefs fans may not have noticed in January 2018, when the team secured undrafted Andrew Wylie off its practice squad. When the Seahawks drafted a punter in the fifth round, most fans shrugged.

Bargain bonanzas, all of them.

McCourty and Patterson each cost Bill Belichick only a late-round pick but missed only one game between them, helping the Patriots get to and win a Super Bowl. Though he had been cut by three other teams and accrued few if any points for style, Wylie started 10 games at guard plus two more in the playoffs. Punter Michael Dickson aided Seattle's drive to a wild-card berth while earning a spot on the All-Pro team.

Several similarly modest moves this offseason will pan out, too.

Which ones? I liked these four, so let's geek out:

Chiefs trade for Darron Lee

The Chiefs had dire need for a coverage linebacker. The cost was just a sixth-round draft pick. Lee, 24, can still run and change direction. He had three interceptions last year. He's in his contract year, at $1.8 million, and can command a fatter contract with a good season. Kansas City's reconfigured and beefier defensive front, in comparison to recent Jets fronts, is a better fit for the 232-pound Lee, who broke up five passes last year.

New Jets coach Adam Gase was eager to move Lee. Gase wants to create a new culture, and Lee missed the season's final four games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. When Gase took over as interim general manager this week, Chiefs talent man Brett Veach took Lee off his hands for a lower price than the fifth-round pick the Jets had sought, per The Athletic. There's almost no downside here, and the upside is that Lee, drafted 20th in 2016, makes plays at weak linebacker for a Chiefs team in win-now mode.

Patriots sign TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Talented but overrated in college, then overdrafted and challenged further by subpar quarterbacking, injuries, a DUI and his uneven play, Seferian-Jenkins is now 26 and set up to return good value on New England's one-year contract that has only $50,000 in guaranteed money. Two hernia tears limited him to five games with the Jaguars last year after he signed a two-year contract worth $10 million.

Seferian-Jenkins impressed two seasons ago at times with the Jets, a Patriots divisional opponent, earning him the Jags contract. The Jets had a smart veteran quarterback in Josh McCown; the Pats have Tom Brady to find him. He won't remind anyone of Rob Gronkowski, but this is the right time and place for him. It may be his last good shot at sticking in the NFL. And, Gronk could return in late October to help him out.

Seferian-Jenkins was athletic enough to play both football and basketball as a freshman with the Washington Huskies before leaving after his junior year. His rookie-year quarterback was Mike Glennon. Then the former second-round draftee worked with erratic rookie Jameis Winston before the Bucs waived him following a DUI.

Broncos attack TE spot

Too many NFL teams underachieve at tight end. Start with the Broncos of the past several years. They were often playing 10 against 11.

New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, a former defensive coordinator who appreciates how versatile tight-end play can slow a defense, hired an offensive coordinator who's a tight-end expert in Rick Scangarello. First-round draftee/TE Noah Fant wasn't a bargain addition – John Elway drafted him 20th last month after obtaining two Steelers picks to move down 10 spots – but as former NFL scout Dan Hatman notes, the fit between obscure coach and splashy player is good.

"Scangarello, the former Raiders offensive quality control and longtime college coach, has spent most of the last few years working with Kyle Shanahan in both Atlanta and San Francisco," Hatman writes for Inside The Pylon. "Scangarello is also a member of the QB Collective (a pro-style evaluation and development program), that includes Sean McVay (Rams HC), Kyle Shanahan (49ers HC), Matt LaFleur (Packers HC), among many others. The offensive system leveraged by many in this group uses the tight end extremely well, especially off play action and boot concepts. This system, in combination with the excellent physical gifts of Fant, should be explosive."

Saints draft Erik McCoy

Is a second-round draftee really under the radar? Probably not, especially since the Saints went up 14 spots to take him 48th, but McCoy of Texas A&M was the third center taken, going four picks after the Packers selected Elgton Jenkins of Mississippi State. Players who man the pivot don't draw much notice from the mainstream football media; McCoy will earn attention.

The Saints have a veteran line to help get the rookie up to speed. McCoy should show good power for a rookie. Expect him to help secure the pocket for 6-foot Drew Brees. The Saints are all in, and McCoy's SEC performances bode well for a strong rookie season.