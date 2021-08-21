Former UConn, WNBA player Barbara Turner embracing opportunity to work with Rockets in player development, translator roles

The first two or three days that she walked into the Houston Rockets’ gym, Barbara Turner was so nervous — probably more so than she’s ever felt playing basketball.

Turner, who won national titles at UConn in 2003 and 2004 before being selected No. 11 overall in the 2006 WNBA draft, was brought aboard this summer to intern under Rockets assistant coach John Lucas, a former NBA head coach and her longtime mentor. She worked offseason practices with younger players and did pre-NBA draft workouts with prospects before the Rockets asked her to join them in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League as a translator for Turkish first-round draft pick Alperen Şengün, whom the team traded up to select 16th overall last month.

Turner, who dreams of working in NBA player development, felt like she needed to prove she belonged those first few days with the Rockets. But after the last few months, there’s little doubt that she does.

“I think Coach [Stephen] Silas and Rafael [Stone], the GM, they noticed that right away,” Turner said. “They noticed my energy. I wasn’t afraid to challenge the guys in some moments during the practices and things like that. After that, it just took off from there.”

“That’s one of her gifts,” said Lucas, who has known Turner since she was 15. “She has an energy that a young gym, our gym needs, that lights up the gym. She isn’t thought of as secondary.”

Turner spent four seasons (2006-09) in the WNBA, the latter two with the Connecticut Sun, but boasts an extensive playing career in Turkey, where she’s held dual citizenship for a decade. She completed in her 15th pro season this spring, her latest stint with club Cankaya in Turkey.

Knowing she has more playing days behind her than in front of her, Turner started to assess potential next steps and working in player development came into focus. She understands what goes into training players after many years observing Lucas, whom she trained with. When she started mentoring some pro players a few years ago, she discovered she had a real knack for it.

“I’ve noticed that guys received me,” Turner said. “That’s a big fear for a woman, to kind of cross over to a man’s world and just give your opinion. You’re not sure if they’re going to receive it or respect it, even though I have a high-level résumé in basketball and played at the highest level everywhere. Once I started to notice that guys gravitated toward me, they receive things that I told them, I was like, ‘You know what, I can do this. I really can do it.’ ”

After discussing her interest in player development with Lucas, he offered for her to intern under him with the Rockets.

Shortly before the NBA Summer League, Turner jumped on a new opportunity. The Rockets were looking for a translator for Şengün, and Turner was the perfect person for the role. Back when she received her Turkish passport, she made a conscious effort to immerse herself in the country, its culture and its language.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I took a particular liking to [Turkey],” Turner said. “I got used to the culture. I started making myself learn the language out of respect because if I’m going to have dual citizenship, I needed to respect the culture and everything about Turkey and try to learn the language well enough for me to live there.”

She’s not fluent but knows the proper basketball terminology to explain drills or offensive and defensive assignments to Şengün while he works on his English.

“We immediately gravitated toward each other,” Turner said of Şengün. “I know the feeling of going to another country and going to play basketball and not fully knowing the language and understanding what’s going on. I’m sure he felt more comfortable having me there, especially with all of the experience that I had in Turkey.”

Her experience in Las Vegas has been a whirlwind. Walking into the arena but not taking the court felt “weird as heck.” She got a flood of messages from family and friends who spotted her on the Rockets bench. She met up with fellow former Husky Swin Cash, vice president of basketball operations and team development for the New Orleans Pelicans, and picked her brain about working in the NBA.

Though she’s been doing more translating than on-court work in Las Vegas, she said the franchise has gone out of its way to make her feel valued.

“I’ve gotten a lot of support from a lot of the higher ups, they’re great people,” Turner said. “It’s just kind of overwhelming but a huge, positive feeling. I believe in myself more because so many people support me.”

Lucas — who was the first coach to include a woman on an NBA staff when Lisa Boyer, current associate head coach at South Carolina, worked with his Cleveland Cavaliers — said Turner has grown tremendously throughout the summer and fits in seamlessly with the team. She can still play, he said, and when she shoots with the rookies “is right there with them.” He points to her patience and knowledge of the game as attributes that make her well-suited to coaching, as well as her ability to both handle and give out honest feedback.

“A coach to me is four things,” Lucas said. “A counselor, a mentor, a teacher, and the most important piece that I think Barbara will be able to do, she’s a positive confrontationer. She confronts people in a positive way. I’ve seen that, and I think that’s one of the first things that attracted me 20 years ago.

“A lot of great coaches have two or three of them, but not many have all four of them. I think Barbara has the potential to have all four. She has all four, but she can continue to cultivate them.”

As Turner waits to see if her summer stint with the Rockets turns into something more, she and Lucas can’t help but feel optimistic that she’ll be part of the growing wave of women basketball talent earning coaching gigs in the NBA or other male spaces.

“I absolutely think that the doors are opening even more,” Turner said. “There are a lot of very gifted women in the game of basketball, not just as players, just as far as their knowledge, their understanding, them being able to develop players based on their own experience. ... I’m looking forward to it continuing to grow for us and the opportunities continuing to be there.”