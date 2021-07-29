Sixers select Jaden Springer with the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA draft

NEW YORK — The 76ers selected Jaden Springer with the 28th pick of Thursday night’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center.

The 6-foot-4 guard led the Tennessee in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this past season as a freshman. He earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors.

The Charlotte native, who doesn’t turn 19 until Sept. 15, has a lot of potential. He can play both guard positions, but he’s not a true point guard and is a little undersized for a typical NBA shooting guard.

But Springer doesn’t have a problem scoring the basketball.

He is someone teams can take a flyer on because of his youth. But while he’s someone they will have to wait on to develop, Springer has a knack for scoring the ball and could be special in a couple of seasons.