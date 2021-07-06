‘I’ve heard it all’: Cavs’ Kevin Love unfazed by criticism of his Olympic selection

With Kevin Love facing social media criticism over his selection, U.S. Olympic coach Gregg Popovich became his ardent champion.

The Cavaliers' five-time All-Star forward, Love was limited to 25 games in 2020-21 by a calf injury. At age 32, he averaged 12.2 points per game, the second-lowest of his 13 NBA seasons, and his 7.4 rebounds were a career-low.

Love won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 Olympics in London. And while Popovich said Tuesday, "We're going to work his ass off here the next four or five weeks," Popovich believes using Love to spread the floor will prove vital to the Americans' chances.

"He's been there before ... and his skill set is such that he can rebound, he can step out as a five-man and shoot the 3, and that really gives us another tool that we can use," Popovich said on Zoom as a 12-day training camp opened in Las Vegas. "We all know that he didn't have a great year, but he's worked diligently to get his body ready for this, he wanted to do it badly and we have a need for his skills.

"We thought he was a perfect person to play against people like [France's Rudy] Gobert to get them out of the lane. Because you know there is no defensive three seconds and the lanes are packed. So spreading the court is very important and depending on what happens, he could be very valuable."

In the 2012 Olympics, Love averaged 11.6 points and led Team USA with 7.6 rebounds. He scored nine points with nine rebounds in the gold medal game against Spain.

But that was several injuries and multiple surgeries ago. Love has missed 161 out of 383 games since the Cavs won the 2016 NBA title.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman called this a "significant offseason" for Love in the season wrap-up and said after the June 22 NBA lottery that playing for Team USA should be a great way for Love to prepare. Popovich agreed.

"We're going to ... demand a lot. That's going to definitely get him back into the rhythm he needs to be in to continue to play," Popovich said. "I think that's one of the big reasons he wanted to do this, so he can get himself back to who he was. We need his experience and skills. We play a lot of teams that have people who are a little bit older in experience. It's a more rough-and-tumble, more physical game over there, and he fits that very well."

Love said he's always had a successful season following his experiences with USA Basketball, which goes back to his senior year of high school in 2007 and playing in the USA-World game at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. But he responded to this invitation with "an emphatic yes" because he has something to prove.

"Just that I can still be the player that I was before I had a couple tough injuries," Love said Tuesday. "This is the best that I've felt in a long time. Right after the season ended, I didn't really take any time off ... I continued to work my way into shape not knowing if the call was going to come. But when it did, I felt like it was a great opportunity to show what I'm capable of and add value to this team."

The Cavs won't be the only interested observers. With two years and $60 million remaining on his contract, Love could be traded, although his age and injury history work against that.

Starting at the Olympics, Love can begin the transition into the next phase of his career, a "last act" as one questioner described it.

"I think I understand going into my 14th season that probably being that No. 1 guy, playing 35 minutes, getting 20 touches a game is probably in my rearview," Love said. "But in how I can affect a team and feeling how I'm feeling now, I know I can do that at a very high level.

"I don't try to put a ceiling or a limit on myself at all. I do believe that if it's asked of me to have to pivot in my career for a team to win, I'm more than willing to do that."

Love mentioned fellow Cavs Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, a member of the USA Select team practicing against the Olympians in Las Vegas, and called them "the new young stars of our team."

As Love discussed the Cavs' future, there was a bit of trade foreshadowing.

"I do feel like on that team or whichever team I end up on, a USA team, this is definitely something that I can continue to progress in the right way for really anybody," Love said. "It doesn't matter who ... I'm playing with out there on the floor, I'm going to bring my style of basketball and do whatever I need to do to win."

The most vocal critic of Love's Olympic selection was ESPN's Jalen Rose, who said last month on his "Jalen & Jacoby" podcast that Love made the team only because of "tokenism." Rose accused USA Basketball of not wanting to send an all-Black team to Tokyo after it did that for the 2016 Rio Games. Rose later apologized on Instagram, but said he was entitled to his opinion and that he was apologizing only to the game.

Such comments could fuel Love as Team USA prepares for its Olympic preliminary round opener July 25 against France.

"Listen, I've been [the] odd man out since 2014-15, this isn't new to me," Love said, referring to his first season after the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him to the Cavs. "In a way I understand it because I came off a season where I didn't play that many games and wasn't at the top of my game. Very vocal about that, saying I wasn't where I wanted to be, mostly for my team, for my coaching staff and for the Cavs in general.

"Just being around these guys helps elevate my mindset and my game in a big way. But that [criticism] doesn't really faze me. I'm 13 years in now, I've basically heard it all. All I can do is go out there and chase the game and let everything fall into place and just bust my ass and see what I can do for this team."