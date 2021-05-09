Pistons get big night from Killian Hayes in 108-96 loss to Bulls

DETROIT — On one hand, the final week of the season can’t be done soon enough for the Pistons. It's become a slog toward the final three games.

Before they get there, the Pistons can find some small gems in the remainder of the season. It could be something completely unexpected, such as a good shooting night from Deividas Sirvydis, which happened on Saturday night.

It could also be a big scoring night from rookie Killian Hayes, putting together an impressive offensive arsenal, all in one game.

Every little bit helps, but Hayes’ performance was one of the big standouts, even though it came in a 108-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. It’s the second straight loss in the Pistons’ dwindling season, which has three games remaining — all at home this week.

Hayes finished with a career highs in points (21) and rebounds (seven) and added eight assists, in his best all-around performance of the season. For most of the time since his return from a hip injury, Hayes has been tentative in looking for his shoot.

He broke out with more assertiveness, both in the paint and beyond the arc, going 9-of-17 from the field and 3-of-6 on 3-pointers. It was his most complete game, in getting his teammates involves and finding a balance with his own offense.

Add some good 3-point shooting from center Isaiah Stewart, who went 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and the Pistons (20-49) had some things to be excited about, even in a loss.

They’re looking to see signs of improvement, and one could be that the four leading scorers all were rookies, with Saddiq Bey chipping in 20 points and seven rebounds and Saben Lee 13 points and seven assists.