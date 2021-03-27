Basketball

Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge to join Nets: report

DENNIS YOUNG New York Daily News

The already stacked Nets just got seven feet taller. Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge is coming to Brooklyn as a free agent, according to ESPN.

Aldridge and the Spurs agreed to a buyout earlier this week.

He was widely believed to be headed to the Miami Heat, who were loading up for a playoff run after a slow start.

Now Aldridge is another big name in a Nets frontcourt absolutely stuffed with them. They already have DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton splitting minutes at center, with head coach Steve Nash recently favoring Claxton to close out games.

And yet, ESPN reports that “Aldridge is expected to see a significant amount of his minutes at center” with his new team.

It could spell Jordan dropping out of the rotation, or perhaps a different use for Griffin, or both. Either way, with Kevin Durant due to return from a hamstring injury soon, the Nets might have more power forwards and centers than they can use.

Like Griffin’s last days in Detroit, the Spurs had held Aldridge outt of games while trying to trade him. He was taken out of San Antonio’s starting lineup at the end of January and last played a game on March 1.

His three games off the bench before leaving the team were the first three games he didn’t start since 2006-07, his rookie season in Portland.

Aldridge, 35, is a seven-time All-Star. He’s joining the Nets on the veteran’s minimum for the rest of the season and will be a free agent in the summer.

