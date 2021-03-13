Nets still have no timeline for returns of Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin or Spencer Dinwiddie

NEW YORK — The Nets will continue to play two trump cards short.

Kevin Durant remains out due to a hamstring strain and will get his third MRI done next week. He missed the Nets’ Saturday matchup against the Detroit Pistons, marking the 11th consecutive game the All-Star captain has missed due to injury. Nets head coach Steve Nash maintains it’s a precautionary measure to ensure Durant, who is averaging 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game, is 100% healthy when he returns to the floor.

Blake Griffin has also yet to make his Nets debut and has no timeline for stepping on the court. Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star who signed as a free agent with the Nets last week, has not played in a month, since coming to an agreement with the Pistons to stay away from the team while they sought a trade, failed, then ultimately negotiated a contract buyout.

Nash says the Nets want to ramp Griffin’s conditioning up gradually.

“So I don’t know if that’s a week or two or what it is, but he’s gonna ramp up. He hasn’t played in a long time,” the Nets’ coach said. “And we’ll keep monitoring and pushing him towards a return date. But we’re in no rush. Most important thing is for him to be as healthy as possible when he does start integrating into the team on the floor.”

There is also no update on the injury timeline for Spencer Dinwiddie, the versatile combo guard who has been out since partially tearing his ACL in the third game of the season. Nash says he hasn’t spoken to Dinwiddie in a few weeks, and while the aggressive slasher has been optimistic about his chances of returning for Brooklyn’s championship run, Nash has not shared that level of optimism, choosing to prioritize Dinwiddie’s health over rushing him to the court.

“I’m very hesitant to comment on that because my No. 1 goal is Spencer’s career, his long-term health,” Nash said. “I don’t want to dampen any dreams or goals that he has. At the same time, my No. 1 goal for Spencer is more important than our team, and it’s for him to get to 100 percent with his health and have a long and successful career after this injury. That’s my No. 1 goal. That’s all I’m thinking about.

“Whenever he’s ready to come back to basketball, I’ll be happy, but hopefully, it’s in a really safe and well thought out timeline.”

That’s an MVP, a perennial All-Star, and a fringe All-Star on the outside looking in. Yet without those three players, the Nets have stayed the NBA’s hottest team. Entering Saturday, they won 11 of their last 12 games, crystallizing the idea that one simple reason to trade for a third star is that, well, sometimes one or two of your stars gets hurt, or needs a mental health break, or comes in close contact to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and must quarantine for a week. Or, frankly, needs to get in shape.

The Nets have seen it all, players in and out of the lineup for a number of reasons. They have found their way through it because, Nash says, they haven’t had any choice.

“That’s just the way it is and we kind of predicted that at the start of the year,” he said. “We just tried to be fluid and tried to use every iteration of our availability as an opportunity, take a look at different guys, test different ways of playing, different schemes, different combinations, and so hopefully it’s made us a better team in a lot of ways and a better staff potentially, but you just have to be fluid.”

General manager Sean Marks has constructed a flexible roster. The Nets can play a number of styles, can play big, small, iso-ball or flow through the offense. That versatility on both ends of the floor has been key to their hot streak, and it’s why they’ll continue to have a good chance to win games despite three key players missing time.