Steph Curry scores 32 but turnovers sink Warriors in loss to Spurs

Stephen Curry was bottled up most of the night and the Warriors were sunk by turnovers as they lost to the Spurs, 105-100, in San Antonio Monday.

With the loss, the Warriors (12-12) drop to 1-2 on this current four-game trip through Texas and are .500 for the first time since Jan. 23. They fall behind the Spurs (14-10) and others in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Curry (32 points on 10-for-17 shooting, six assists) started the game by scoring 13 points in the first quarter, but was limited to five points in the second and third periods as the Spurs crowded him with multiple defenders throughout the night.

But after checking in midway through the fourth quarter, Curry finally got open and scored 14 points in the final 5:33 to help the Warriors come back from 10 points down and give them a chance late when his layup through traffic cut the deficit to one in the waning moments of the game.

“He really took it upon himself in the last six minutes to get going,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “He sensed that we had to have him.”

However, with 12.6 seconds remaining, guard Dejounte Murray (27 points) made an off-balance 3-pointer to clinch the win for the Spurs.

Turnovers ultimately doomed the Warriors. As Curry struggled to get open, Golden State failed to find its rhythm, forced passes and coughed up 20 turnovers that led to 17 points for San Antonio.

“That’s what lost the game,” Kerr said. “Tough to win in that situation. Turnovers were killer.”

Golden State was without centers James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) and Kevon Looney (sprained left ankle) for the third straight game. Without a single player listed taller than 6-foot-7, Golden State went small for all 48 minutes.

Draymond Green (seven points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) started at center and became the sixth player in franchise history to reach 3,000 assists for a career.

The Warriors will play in San Antonio again Tuesday night.