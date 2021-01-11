Basketball

Hawks now targeting Jan. 26 to allow limited capacity at State Farm Arena

SARAH K. SPENCER The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Although the Hawks expected to open State Farm Arena at limited capacity on MLK Day, Jan. 18, against the Timberwolves, that date has now shifted to Jan. 26 against the L.A. Clippers.

They still plan to open at 10% capacity at that time, which amounts to about 1,700 fans. Until then, at home games, the Hawks’ family/friends policy will continue.

The decision to push the date back was made “out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with state and local health officials, including infectious disease doctors from Emory,” the Hawks announced Monday afternoon.

When fans are present in the arena, the plan is to mandate face coverings, separate fans out in the stands to account for social distancing, increase cleaning/sanitization procedures and have contactless entry/screenings, with hand sanitizer stations throughout the buildings.

  Comments  

Basketball

Heat to fly pandemic-impacted players back to South Florida, otherwise continue with schedule

Basketball

NBA postpones Tuesday’s game between the Bulls and Celtics due to COVID-19 protocols

Basketball

Rod Beard: Jerami Grant’s play outshines Pistons’ poor 2-8 start

Sports

Hornets face the Knicks on 3-game win streak

January 11, 2021 2:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service