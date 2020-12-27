With Anthony Davis sidelined, Kyle Kuzma shows he can take charge in Lakers’ win

LOS ANGELES — One syllable and two letters easily cut through the artificial noise.

“Yo,” Kyle Kuzma yelled.

It was not the first time Kuzma has thrown his hands in the air, calling for the ball when its on the other side of the court. But Sunday night, the 25-year-old deserved the pass more than ever in his Los Angeles Laker career.

He had swished home his first four threes, swatted a pair of shots at the rim, and even with his right hand burning up, Kuzma didn’t force any shots. He even turned down a potential dunk in transition to get Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and easy basket without anyone defending.

But this time he was the open one — and he was wide open — so he yelled.

“Yo.”

Dennis Schroder zipped the ball to the 25-year-old, and for the first time all half, Kuzma made a mistake. He swished home the jumper, but his toes were on the three-point line.

That one point didn’t matter in the Lakers 127-91 win, but Kuzma’s complete game (and not just his scoring) showed that the Lakers are ready to handle the swerves the season is surely going to provide.

With Anthony Davis sidelined because of a strained right calf muscle, Kuzma slid into the starting lineup and delivered a complete performance. His energy was impossible for the rest of the Lakers not to match as they quickly stomped any life out of the upset-minded Timberwolves, who were on the second night of a back-to-back and playing without Karl-Anthony Towns because of a wrist injury.

Kuzma scored 20 points, all in the first half, with the Lakers’ regulars getting to enjoy the final quarter resting on the bench and readying for Monday’s game with Portland.

With Kuzma leading the way, the Lakers had made seven threes by the time the Timberwolves connected on one, quickly turning the game into a blowout.