Ira Winderman: Heat’s new hierarchy has intriguing twists

Mercifully, a lull has arrived from the free-agency whirlwind.

If nothing else, it affords time to take stock of where the Miami Heat stand.

The mix of somethings new and somethings old still could be reshuffled, with Pat Riley hinting at interest of at least one more move before the start of camp in two months.

For now, we line up what has been assembled for Erik Spoelstra, in terms of importance going forward.

1. Jimmy Butler: It has been a while since Riley has made such an all-in move, acquiring an elite player who arrives not as part of a package. The most recent example was the February 2015 trade for Goran Dragic.

At $32.7 million, Butler will earn $13.5 million more than the next-highest-paid player on the roster (Dragic, $19.2 million), making it clear where the hierarchy starts and ends. The last time the Heat had that type of spread between the team's highest-paid players was in 2006-07, when Shaquille O'Neal was No. 1 on the payroll at $20 million and Jason Williams No. 2 at $8.3 million (Dwyane Wade was on the rookie scale at the time, at $3.8 million).

In other words – at least for the moment – this is Jimmy Butler's team. It also is why this cannot be taken as a developmental season. Not when a $32.7 million season is ticking off a Butler deal that can be escaped as early as 2022-23.

2. Bam Adebayo: The Hassan Whiteside trade was more than a referendum on unloading the final, $27 million season on Whiteside's contract. It was a vote of confidence about Adebayo as the team's center of the future.

Downplay, should you choose, Whiteside's impact, but there are rebounds that will have to be replaced, defensive deterrence that will have to be found elsewhere.

Adebayo, in many ways, stood as a Heat line in the sand this offseason. With greater respect comes greater responsibility.

3. Justise Winslow: This stands among the most curious aspects of the Heat's new hierarchy: Is Winslow the fulcrum of the future, the multidimensional plug-and-play component that triggers the rest of the rotation? Or is he a player good at many facets, great at none?

Until the Heat get a conclusive read on Winslow there cannot be a definitive read on this mix.

4. Tyler Herro: This high in the order might appear a rush to judgement, considering Herro doesn't turn 20 until January.

But there are two ways to go: Herro as roster mainstay going forward? Herro as attractive trade chip for another veteran star?

It is why the quickest possible read is so vital.

5. Goran Dragic: The second-best player on the roster fifth on the hierarchy? Yes, due to the reality of an expiring contract.

If there cannot be a future due to the need for future cap space, then the prioritization potentially changes. So biding time as a reserve? Or being featured for a potential trade showcase?

6. Dion Waiters: A return to form instantly would provide a 1-2 scoring punch with Butler. But when do the second chances run out?

You could frame this as make-or-break. But haven't we been here before?

7. James Johnson: Similar to Waiters, when do the second chances run out?

And similar to Waiters, is a contract nearing its 2020-21 expiration ultimately one that reduces the prioritization?

That said, the best of Waiters and Johnson could have the Heat in the hunt for a top-four seed.

8. Derrick Jones Jr.: Eventually a prospect must go from a curiosity to something more. This has become that season for the high-flying forward.

9. Kelly Olynyk: A steady contributor who provides what is expected, but also one who can opt out after this coming season.

In other words, if he plays well, he could move on for more than the Heat can offer. So is there an enduring future?

10. KZ Okpala: In many ways the second-round pick out of Stanford was prioritized much higher by the Heat, considering he arrives at the cost of three future second-round picks.

Still, the game is raw enough that much of the development could come in the G League.

11. Kendrick Nunn: If the summer league sensation is to evolve into something more, it will have to come at the cost of playing time to someone elsewhere on the roster. First we have to see if that accommodation will be offered.

12. Duncan Robinson: This is about where a specialist should fall. The organizational hope likely is to get the needed shooting from those higher in the hierarchy.

13. Meyers Leonard: Difficult to see playing time at the moment when considering a power rotation likely to prioritize Adebayo, Olynyk, James Johnson, and possibly Jones and Winslow, as well. Or ... could play as Olynyk 2.0 in case of injury or foul trouble.

14. Yante Maten: His Aug. 1 guarantee date could possibly also be an end date on the experiment with the 2018 undrafted forward out of Georgia.

(Kyle Alexander, Jeremiah Martin and Chris Silva are signed to Exhibit 9 and 10 contracts, making them likely G League options.)