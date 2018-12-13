Ron Baker’s time with the New York Knicks is over

Former Wichita State basketball product Ron Baker is no longer with the New York Knicks.
Baker, who signed a two-year $8.9 million deal with the Knicks before the 2017 season, has been released to make roster space for rookie Allonzo Trier, according to a statement from the team.
With the Knicks, Baker played in 92 games (starting 14 times), averaging 3.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 14.7 minutes.
Baker was a favorite of former Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek — though as of this season, the team has a new head coach, David Fizdale.
“Ron is a true professional and we thank him for all of his contributions during his time with the Knicks,” said Steve Mills, president of the Knicks, in a statement. “His dedication and passion for the game are unquestioned and have been truly appreciated by our fans and organization. We wish him all the best.”
Baker was an undrafted free agent out of Wichita State in 2016 who became a fan-favorite in New York because of his hustle and determination.
He had not seen much play time this season, however, only recording stats in two games.
Baker was a star at Wichita State, who with teammate Fred VanVleet led the team to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. He was also a part of the 2013 Final Four team.
VanVleet continues to make headlines in Toronto, where he plays for the Raptors.
This is a developing story — check Kansas.com for more information later.
